Their visual language has been just as distinctive, from the vengeful Yakshi of Kalliyankatt Neeli to Navarasam, which turned its gaze on traditional art forms struggling for relevance. Long before Malayalam cinema became a global cultural calling card, Thaikkudam Bridge were showing that something deeply rooted in Kerala could travel without diluting itself for a wider audience. Perhaps that is their real achievement. They didn't try to become somebody else's idea of a rock band. They made the mundu, Malayalam and Kerala's cultural memory part of their collective identity.