Ticket refunds revealed as Christina Aguilera’s Abu Dhabi concert cancelled this September

Offlimits Festival also cancelled as Abu Dhabi concerts offer clarity on refund process
Dubai: Ticket holders will receive a full refund following the cancellation of Christina Aguilera’s September 25 concert at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Ticketmaster confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday, telling fans that refunds will be processed automatically through the original payment method within 21 working days.
Ticket holders will not need to submit a separate refund request, according to the booking platform.
Ticketmaster UAE also currently lists no upcoming Christina Aguilera concerts in the UAE.
While no reason was given for the cancellation and a replacement date has not been announced, the automatic refund process offers clarity for fans who had booked tickets for the Yas Island show.
The September concert was itself a rescheduled date. Aguilera was originally due to perform in Abu Dhabi on April 24, before the show was moved.
Existing tickets remained valid for the revised September date, while refunds were offered to those unable to attend.
The latest update comes on the same day that Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits Music Festival was rescheduled. The festival, headlined by Shakira alongside the Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo and Biffy Clyro, had originally been scheduled for April 4 before being moved to November 21 at Etihad Park.
Offlimits organisers also confirmed that ticket holders will receive automatic refunds through the platforms where they made their purchases. Organisers have indicated that the festival could return in 2027.
Aguilera last performed in the UAE capital as part of Saadiyat Nights in February 2025. The sold-out concert marked her first Abu Dhabi appearance in 17 years, following a show at Emirates Palace in October 2008.
Between those appearances, the Grammy-winning singer performed at the closing celebrations of Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022, sharing the final-night programme with Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma.