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Fans to get refunds after The Corrs cancel Abu Dhabi concert

Irish band cites unforeseen circumstances as Etihad Arena show is scrapped

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Fans to get refunds after The Corrs cancel Abu Dhabi concert

Irish pop-rock band The Corrs have cancelled their upcoming Abu Dhabi concert, which was scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena on September 27, but fans will receive full refunds from their ticket vendors.

The band announced the cancellation on their official social media handle on August 19th, citing “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control”.

“We’re very sorry to share that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, our show at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on 27th September has been cancelled,” The Corrs said.

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“We know many of you were planning to join us and hope to see you again soon. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase.”

The band did not provide further details about the reason for the cancellation, and no replacement date has been announced.

Earlier this week, the 2026 edition of OFFLIMITS Music Festival, which was set to be headlined by Shakira and feature acts including the Jonas Brothers, was cancelled. Organisers said they hoped the festival would return in 2027.

Christina Aguilera’s Abu Dhabi concert has also been cancelled. The US singer was scheduled to perform at Etihad Arena on September 25, two days before The Corrs’ show. Ticketmaster informed ticket holders that Aguilera’s concert would no longer take place, with refunds to be processed through the original payment method. No reason for that cancellation was announced.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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