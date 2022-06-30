World-renowned classical artist and six-time Grammy Award nominee Andrea Bocelli returns to Abu Dhabi later this year with a special one-off concert at Etihad Park, Yas Island, on November 24.
The award-winning tenor, who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, will treat fans to a selection of his hit music, including ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ and ‘Vivo Por Lei’.
Produced by Flash Entertainment, Bocelli has performed multiple times in the UAE, with one of his most iconic performances including the Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony. November’s show at the Middle East’s largest outdoor venue will mark Bocelli’s fifth appearance in the UAE capital, his last visit being in 2019.
“Abu Dhabi holds a very special place in my heart,” said the Italian artist. “I cannot wait to take to the stage at Etihad Park and perform for the people there who appreciate the beauty of classical music. It will be a memorable, momentous occasion for everyone.”
John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, said: “Andrea Bocelli is music royalty and his return to Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE capital’s reputation as the region’s cultural capital.”
Tickets start from Dh395, and are available to purchase through Ticketmaster and at Virgin Megastores across the UAE from 12pm on July 5.