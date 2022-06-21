1 of 10
Tom Noize is a Hungarian DJ and producer whose tracks and remixes have been played on the radio shows and sets of world-famous DJs such as Chicane, Paul Van Dyk, Markus Schulz, Ferry Corsten and more. He’s best known for his electronic music that ranges from chilled out sunset tracks to club tunes. In 2019, he was nominated as the Producer of the Year on 97.8 Dance FM Dubai.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
TeleChild is an alternative and indie rock duo made up of two long-time friends Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi, both hailing from Lebanon, They’ve been collaborating on music composition since their university days and after they reunited in Dubai decided to write an album “that just made sense to them”. They say their 2022 release, ‘Turn on Your Favorite Show’, is a “revival of retro alternative rock fused with modern synth and audio effects.”
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
Sarah Machlab is an independent singer-songwriter from Beirut, which over 100 song to her name that she has written since the early 2000s. Prior to pursuing a music career, Machlab was discouraged from it and ended up studying hospitality management and currently works in in events. However, the COVID-19 lockdown inspired her to start working on music more seriously and release her first album ‘Soul’ in 2021 – a mix of touching lyricism blending with an electronic edge. She released her second album ‘Simple’ this March, which she describes as “the nostalgic tale of a lost life, in between memories and dreams, rising in electronic ups and diving into ambient downs”.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
Lebanese-French R'n’b songstress Roxane’s music is all about her duality - raw yet intentional, vulnerable yet vibrant. Through her sultry powerhouse vocals and emotive lyrics, the singer shares honest feelings and a bold vision about how women should behave. Roxane’s music is mainly inspired by the 2000s era of R’n’b, while also blending in modern elements.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
Layla May, formerly known as michele., is known for her magical neo-soul voice that is accentuated by heart-felt, vulnerable lyrics. May has garnered frequent play on BBC Radio, Spotify’s editorial playlists and radio stations across the world, including France, the UAE and the UK. May’s star is on the rise, after opening for US singer Khalid as part of a 2021’s Formula 1 concert line-up. She’s now set to release her debut album in 2023.
Image Credit: Insta/ laylamay.music
6 of 10
Freek, real name Mustafa Ismail, is a young Somali rapper whose unique trap sound is taking the UAE and the Middle East by storm. The eccentric artist grew up in Abu Dhabi and used to be a metal head, listening to bands such as Slipknot and Korn, before finding a love for hip hop. He manages to incorporate the best of both worlds in his current music; the lyrics of hip hop and the beats of metal.
Image Credit: Insta/ freektv
7 of 10
Sudanese singer-songwriter Jindi is all about mixing cultures and music styles and this shines on his tracks. The artist’s newest track is ‘Hassa, which means “now” in Sudanese slang. On it, the singer embrace his Sudanese roots while mixing Afrobeat and Dancehall and singing in Arabic. In a 2019 interview with Gulf News, he talked about his goals, saying “I’ve always wanted to get my voice out there and heard. Growing up, I’ve always loved being in the spotlight.”
Image Credit: Insta/ jindiofficial
8 of 10
Emirati singer-songwriter Fafa has a warm but powerful voice that is a perfect match for her emotional lyrics that touch upon mental health and insecurity. In an official Spotify description, she is described as “using her craft as a catalyst to heal the wounds of her past.” Her most recent tracks ‘Tree of Flames’ and ‘I’m Alive’ are testimony to her message and openness to discuss difficult themes.
Image Credit: Insta/fafa.music
9 of 10
Syrian singer Ghaliaa has many titles – she’s a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record Producer. With her raspy and evocative vocals, she masterfully fuses R’n’B, hip hop, electropop, indie and jazz, creating a sound that is unique to her.
Image Credit: Insta/ghaliaaofficial
10 of 10
Lebanese singer and visual artist Dana Hourani released her first single ‘Ella Enta’ in 2019, and has since been making a name for herself on the music scene. Her remake of the Arabic classical anthem ‘Zuruni’ receiving extensive radio and TV play, and reached No 1 on the Official Lebanese Top 20. The official description on her website describes Hourani’s music as having “candid lyrics, lush arrangements and signature musing vocals”. Her first studio album ‘Ensanein’, a reflective and vocally brilliant work, was released in 2021.
Image Credit: Insta/ danahourani