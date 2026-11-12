MotoGP insists Qatar GP decision was right despite Yamaha withdrawal

MotoGP defends staging Qatar GP as deputy CEO admits Yamaha's withdrawal came as a shock
Dubai: MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta has defended the decision to stage the Qatar Grand Prix despite concerns from riders about travelling to the Gulf amid the conflict involving Iran, while admitting Yamaha's decision to withdraw from the event was unexpected.
Ezpeleta explained that MotoGP's decision was guided by official advice from the Qatari government and embassies with a significant presence in the paddock.
The race, originally scheduled for April, was moved to November 6-8 because of the conflict. Ezpeleta said organisers would have been prepared to postpone or cancel the event again had the security situation deteriorated.
"We can unequivocally say that it was the right decision," Ezpeleta told Reuters. "Obviously, it was normal that the riders showed their concerns and I think that we mitigated those and confronted those to the best that we possibly could.
"It's just important in today's day and age to follow official information and real intelligence versus speculation on the media and disinformation, which I think ultimately was what brought a lot of noise around the event itself."
A number of major sporting events in Saudi Arabia, covering football, tennis, golf and cycling, have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following attacks on Riyadh's international airport last month, which killed at least 12 people.
However, Ezpeleta insisted Qatar had not experienced the same level of disruption as some of its Gulf neighbours. He added that preparations for the race had gathered pace after conditions improved between June and July.
Yamaha announced it would not compete in the Qatar Grand Prix, citing "company-wide travel restrictions" across the Middle East.
The decision meant neither its factory outfit nor satellite team Prima Pramac would take part, leaving the starting grid with just 18 riders.
"I can say that the decision surprised us, given the level of detail that was put into the assessment and all the planning," Ezpeleta said.
"All the questions that Yamaha had were answered. Ultimately, Yamaha is a great partner of the championship historically and I'm sure they will continue to be.
"We understand that it wasn't a decision that was taken easily from their side, but it is a decision that was surprising to us for sure."
MotoGP previously confirmed that Yamaha's absence could have sporting consequences, with the responsibility for handling any potential sanctions resting with the sport's governing body, the FIM.
Ezpeleta declined to discuss what punishment, if any, Yamaha could face.
"We just said that we would manage any contractual matters with Yamaha directly and any sporting conversations would be handled by FIM," he said.
"We continue to say that it's a disappointment because I think one of the strengths of MotoGP as a championship is that all the riders, all the teams are committed for the full season.
"I would say as a rights holder that the teams are committed and obliged to show up at all the events and all races."