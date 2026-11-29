Domenicali’s message comes as Formula 1 prepares to finish its season in the Middle East, with the sport hoping the final two weekends will provide memorable racing and an opportunity to bring fans together.

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Lusail International Circuit, with the championship then moving to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will bring the 2026 season to a close at Yas Marina Circuit.

“I can understand for the population that is involved that they are having a lot of worries, so that’s why we really hope we can bring a message of peace and positivity,” he said.

“Therefore, [we’re] happy to be here, happy that we can start this event knowing there will be a lot of people that will come. We hope to have an incredible weekend that will be perceived as a sort of new [and] positive energy, which we have a duty to bring [to] this region.”

“We felt that, as a sign that the sport wants to bring peace, as a sign that the sport wants to connect people, it would’ve been a mistake not to come,” Domenicali said during the interview.

The championship is preparing for the final two rounds of the season in the region, with Qatar hosting this weekend’s race before the teams and drivers head to Abu Dhabi for the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.