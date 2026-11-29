Domenicali highlights F1's mission to connect fans and spread positivity
Dubai: Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali believes sport has a responsibility to bring people together and promote positivity, saying the championship’s presence in the Middle East sends an important message of peace.
Speaking to beIN SPORTS’ Arabic-language Formula 1 podcast, Finish Line, ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit, Domenicali said Formula 1 was determined to connect people through sport.
The championship is preparing for the final two rounds of the season in the region, with Qatar hosting this weekend’s race before the teams and drivers head to Abu Dhabi for the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.
Domenicali said Formula 1 felt it was important to continue with the races and engage with fans, rather than miss the opportunity to deliver a positive message.
“We felt that, as a sign that the sport wants to bring peace, as a sign that the sport wants to connect people, it would’ve been a mistake not to come,” Domenicali said during the interview.
“Therefore, [we’re] happy to be here, happy that we can start this event knowing there will be a lot of people that will come. We hope to have an incredible weekend that will be perceived as a sort of new [and] positive energy, which we have a duty to bring [to] this region.”
The F1 chief acknowledged that people in the region have concerns amid the wider situation, adding that the championship hopes to offer fans a positive experience through the weekend.
“I can understand for the population that is involved that they are having a lot of worries, so that’s why we really hope we can bring a message of peace and positivity,” he said.
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Lusail International Circuit, with the championship then moving to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will bring the 2026 season to a close at Yas Marina Circuit.
The two races are among Formula 1’s biggest events in the region, attracting international visitors, motorsport fans and significant attention from across the sporting world.
The interview was part of beIN SPORTS’ partnership with Formula 1. Its new podcast, Finish Line, aims to provide Arabic-speaking audiences with dedicated coverage of the championship, including exclusive interviews and insights from across the sport.
Domenicali’s message comes as Formula 1 prepares to finish its season in the Middle East, with the sport hoping the final two weekends will provide memorable racing and an opportunity to bring fans together.