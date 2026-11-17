Airline targets more than 140 destinations and a fleet of over 200 aircraft by 2030
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is preparing a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) transformation of its existing aircraft cabins as part of an ambitious expansion strategy that will see the Abu Dhabi-based airline operate more than 200 aircraft and serve over 140 destinations worldwide by 2030.
The two-year refurbishment programme will give older aircraft a completely refreshed interior, bringing them in line with the airline’s latest premium products and service standards.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, outlined the airline’s plans for fleet expansion, new international routes, increased flight frequencies and investment in passenger experience.
He said Etihad was experiencing strong passenger demand, with average seat occupancy exceeding 88 per cent despite regional conflict, while its rapid expansion was being supported by aircraft deliveries, recruitment and substantial investment in staff training.
“We are investing a lot in the product, and we are investing in the service and service excellence as well,” Al Marzouqi said.
He revealed that the airline would launch a major programme next year to modernise its older aircraft.
“There is a $1 billion investment in retrofitting the old aircraft, changing the interiors. We are going to kick off the installation of this project next year, and it is a two-year programme,” he said.
The investment is intended to ensure that passengers experience consistent cabin standards as Etihad introduces newer aircraft and expands its global network.
Al Marzouqi said Etihad’s fleet would grow from approximately 140 aircraft by the end of 2026 to more than 200 by 2030. The airline expects to receive between 15 and 20 aircraft annually to support its expansion. “In the last two months of this year, we are receiving around 11 aircraft, more or less,” he said.
Among the new additions are Airbus A321LR aircraft, which Al Marzouqi said had received exceptionally positive feedback from passengers.
Etihad is also receiving Airbus A350 aircraft, while deliveries of the A330 aircraft ordered last year are expected to begin in 2027.
The expanding fleet will allow the airline to open new routes while increasing frequencies on popular existing services.
Etihad, currently, serves more than 100 cities, with plans to expand its network to over 140 destinations by 2030.
However, Al Marzouqi stressed that the strategy was not simply about adding destinations, even though the airline has added around 15 new destinations every year in recent years. Increasing the number of flights on existing routes was equally important. “Don’t forget, we are not only going to new destinations, but we are increasing the frequencies as well,” he said.
He cited Bangkok as an example, where Etihad operates between four and six daily flights depending on seasonal demand. Phuket can receive up to five daily flights during certain periods.
European destinations are also seeing increased capacity. “Two years ago, we had one flight to Paris. Today, we have three flights to Paris,” he said.
The airline also operates multiple daily services to Zurich and London, adjusting capacity according to demand.
Looking ahead, Etihad is planning further expansion in Europe, Africa and China.
Al Marzouqi mentioned Gothenburg and Bucharest among its planned European destinations, with Kazan also under consideration.
Africa will be a major focus in 2027, with six destinations already announced, including Harare, Accra and Lagos.
The airline is also introducing five additional destinations in China, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou. Hangzhou, and Chengdu.
The interview coincided with Etihad’s launch of its inaugural non-stop service between Abu Dhabi and Calgary, making it the first Gulf airline to serve two Canadian cities.
Al Marzouqi described Canada as an important market for the airline, which has operated flights to Toronto for many years and launched a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Calgary on October 25. “Canadian market is a very important market. We have been flying to Toronto for many years, and we are the first Gulf carrier to fly to Calgary in Canada,” he said.
He explained that Calgary was attractive because of its combination of tourism, business and energy-sector opportunities.
The airline is initially operating four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Calgary, and has now announced it will increase services to daily operations from winter 2027 as demand grows.
Asked whether Montreal could become Etihad’s next Canadian destination, Al Marzouqi said it remained a possibility, subject to bilateral aviation arrangements between the governments.
A major advantage of the Calgary service is the opportunity to connect Canadian travellers with destinations across India, Pakistan and the wider Asian region through Abu Dhabi. Al Marzouqi said the route would make travel easier for passengers who previously had to rely on alternative connecting hubs.
“We are going to give an opportunity for people from Calgary to fly to India and the subcontinent via Abu Dhabi. So it’s only one stop,” he said.
The route also supports Etihad’s wider strategy of positioning Abu Dhabi as a major international aviation hub connecting North America with Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Al Marzouqi highlighted the convenience of Zayed International Airport, describing its facilities and operational efficiency as important advantages for connecting passengers.
He also pointed to the airport’s US pre-clearance facility, which allows passengers travelling to the United States to complete immigration formalities before departure. Although this service does not apply to Canadian flights, he said it makes Abu Dhabi particularly attractive for passengers travelling to American destinations.
Etihad’s North American network includes Toronto, Calgary, New York, Chicago, Washing-ton, Boston, Atlanta and Charlotte.
Beyond connecting passengers to their final destinations, Etihad wants more travellers to spend time in Abu Dhabi.
Al Marzouqi said the airline’s stopover programme had been successful in encouraging transit passengers to explore the UAE capital.
“People connecting through Abu Dhabi can stop in Abu Dhabi, enjoy the city, museums and lot of entertainment,” he said.
He noted that Abu Dhabi’s growing calendar of international sporting events, concerts and cultural attractions was creating additional opportunities to attract visitors.
The programme allows travellers to combine their journey with a short stay in the capital, supporting the emirate’s tourism ambitions.
“What we are doing as an airline is putting a very strong footprint across the world, giving people in Abu Dhabi the choice and opportunity to go to new places, but at the same time giving the world an opportunity to come and visit Abu Dhabi,” he said.
With Etihad expanding its fleet and network at a rapid pace, Al Marzouqi said maintaining service quality and operational safety remained central priorities.
The airline is recruiting pilots, first officers, cabin crew and engineers to support the increasing number of aircraft and flights.
“We are recruiting heavily, investing a lot in training, not only pilots and captains and first officers, but even cabin crew,” he said.
Etihad is also hiring additional engineers to ensure its growing fleet receives the necessary technical support.
Al Marzouqi said the airline’s operations were growing by approximately 20 per cent annually, requiring corresponding investment in frontline employees.
He added that several service-improvement programmes had been introduced over the past 18 months to maintain and enhance passenger experience.
Despite the scale of its expansion, Etihad remains confident about passenger demand.
Al Marzouqi said the airline had experienced a particularly busy summer, with average load factors exceeding 88 per cent. “The numbers look really strong in terms of passengers and the load factor. The confidence is there,” he said. He also emphasised the airline’s commitment to safe and efficient operations as it expands internationally.
For Al Marzouqi, Etihad’s growth is about more than aircraft numbers and new routes. It is also about making Abu Dhabi increasingly accessible to travellers around the world.
“We are very excited. Any growth is happy news for us, and we love it and we welcome it,” he added.