“There is a $1 billion investment in retrofitting the old aircraft, changing the interiors. We are going to kick off the installation of this project next year, and it is a two-year programme,” he said.

He said Etihad was experiencing strong passenger demand, with average seat occupancy exceeding 88 per cent despite regional conflict, while its rapid expansion was being supported by aircraft deliveries, recruitment and substantial investment in staff training.

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is preparing a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) transformation of its existing aircraft cabins as part of an ambitious expansion strategy that will see the Abu Dhabi-based airline operate more than 200 aircraft and serve over 140 destinations worldwide by 2030.

European destinations are also seeing increased capacity. “Two years ago, we had one flight to Paris. Today, we have three flights to Paris,” he said.

He cited Bangkok as an example, where Etihad operates between four and six daily flights depending on seasonal demand. Phuket can receive up to five daily flights during certain periods.

However, Al Marzouqi stressed that the strategy was not simply about adding destinations, even though the airline has added around 15 new destinations every year in recent years. Increasing the number of flights on existing routes was equally important. “Don’t forget, we are not only going to new destinations, but we are increasing the frequencies as well,” he said.

Al Marzouqi said Etihad’s fleet would grow from approximately 140 aircraft by the end of 2026 to more than 200 by 2030. The airline expects to receive between 15 and 20 aircraft annually to support its expansion. “In the last two months of this year, we are receiving around 11 aircraft, more or less,” he said.

He also pointed to the airport’s US pre-clearance facility, which allows passengers travelling to the United States to complete immigration formalities before departure. Although this service does not apply to Canadian flights, he said it makes Abu Dhabi particularly attractive for passengers travelling to American destinations.

“We are going to give an opportunity for people from Calgary to fly to India and the subcontinent via Abu Dhabi. So it’s only one stop,” he said.

A major advantage of the Calgary service is the opportunity to connect Canadian travellers with destinations across India, Pakistan and the wider Asian region through Abu Dhabi. Al Marzouqi said the route would make travel easier for passengers who previously had to rely on alternative connecting hubs.

The airline is initially operating four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Calgary, and has now announced it will increase services to daily operations from winter 2027 as demand grows.

Al Marzouqi described Canada as an important market for the airline, which has operated flights to Toronto for many years and launched a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Calgary on October 25. “Canadian market is a very important market. We have been flying to Toronto for many years, and we are the first Gulf carrier to fly to Calgary in Canada,” he said.

“What we are doing as an airline is putting a very strong footprint across the world, giving people in Abu Dhabi the choice and opportunity to go to new places, but at the same time giving the world an opportunity to come and visit Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We are very excited. Any growth is happy news for us, and we love it and we welcome it,” he added.

For Al Marzouqi, Etihad’s growth is about more than aircraft numbers and new routes. It is also about making Abu Dhabi increasingly accessible to travellers around the world.

Al Marzouqi said the airline had experienced a particularly busy summer, with average load factors exceeding 88 per cent. “The numbers look really strong in terms of passengers and the load factor. The confidence is there,” he said. He also emphasised the airline’s commitment to safe and efficient operations as it expands internationally.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.