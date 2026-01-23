GOLD/FOREX
Golf in UAE

Watch: Viktor Hovland hits pin off tee shot at Dubai Desert Classic

Norwegian comes agonisingly close to winning prize

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley
1 MIN READ
Viktor Hovland at Desert Classic
Dubai: Viktor Hovland strikes the pin on 15th hole from the tee missing out on a hole-in-one and car prize.

The 28-year-old almost became the first player to make the shot since Stephen Gallacher 14 years ago in 2012.

The player who aces the par-3 15th hole during the tournament is eligible to win a BMW M840i xDrive Convertible. The vehicle is offered as the official hole-in-one prize by BMW as part of the event’s sponsorship incentives.

Hovland watched his ball bounce before striking the flag and landing around five-yards away from the hole.

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
