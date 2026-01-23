Norwegian comes agonisingly close to winning prize
Dubai: Viktor Hovland strikes the pin on 15th hole from the tee missing out on a hole-in-one and car prize.
The 28-year-old almost became the first player to make the shot since Stephen Gallacher 14 years ago in 2012.
The player who aces the par-3 15th hole during the tournament is eligible to win a BMW M840i xDrive Convertible. The vehicle is offered as the official hole-in-one prize by BMW as part of the event’s sponsorship incentives.
Hovland watched his ball bounce before striking the flag and landing around five-yards away from the hole.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox