Dubai Municipality sets 13 guidelines for safe laundry detergent use

New manual sets strict laundry product rules to boost public health standards

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Manual issues strict guidelines for laundry products to protect public health
Dubai Municipality has issued a new set of health and safety requirements for laundries across the emirate, introducing 13 specific conditions governing the use of consumer cleaning products.

The measures, outlined in a recently released manual, aim to ensure compliance with Dubai’s technical and health standards and reflect the municipality’s broader strategy of promoting proactive public health protection and environmental sustainability.

The new guideline forms part of the municipality’s integrated approach to maintaining a safe built environment, covering public health, safety, indoor air and water quality, consumer product safety, and noise reduction.

The guide aligns with the municipality’s mission to plan, manage, and sustain a world-class city that supports the wellbeing and happiness of its residents while advancing Dubai’s strategic vision.

Clear health and safety goals

The municipality said the manual was designed to strengthen adherence to approved health and safety regulations within laundries, ensuring a safe working environment for staff while raising awareness of environmental health risks.

Its objectives include promoting compliance with health and environmental standards, maintaining operational continuity in accordance with local regulations, and enhancing public awareness about the importance of environmental health in the built environment.

Key conditions for product use

The requirements set out in the manual cover the proper handling, storage, and use of detergents, disinfectants, and other chemical products used in laundries.

According to the new rules, all detergents and disinfectants must be approved by the relevant authorities, and products with misleading or inappropriate labelling are strictly prohibited. Manufacturers’ instructions on dilution and refilling must be followed precisely to ensure safety and consistency in usage.

Only trained personnel are permitted to handle the dilution and refilling of chemical products, and staff must receive suitable training on how to operate automatic pumps and mix cleaning agents safely. Mixing different types of detergents or disinfectants, particularly those containing reactive chemical components, is strictly prohibited to prevent hazardous reactions.

The guidelines also stipulate that consumer product containers may not be reused for any other purpose and must be disposed of safely. Each product must carry a clear label indicating its opening date and details of any refilled contents. Products should never be left uncovered after use, and expired, spoiled, or laboratory-rejected products must not be used under any circumstances.

Furthermore, all detergents and disinfectants must be stored and used in accordance with manufacturer instructions. They should be kept in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, to preserve their effectiveness and prevent potential safety hazards.

Proactive public health protection

The municipality  emphasised that the issuance of the guide is part of its ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of health and safety across the emirate. The initiative, it said, strengthens preventive practices, supports a culture of compliance, and helps create safe, sustainable workplaces.

By setting clear operational standards for laundries and their use of cleaning products, the municipality aims to minimise health and environmental risks while ensuring that businesses operate responsibly in line with Dubai’s public health objectives.

DubaiHealthDubai Municipality

