Dubai Municipality to test nail polish for chemical banned in European Union

Dubai Central Lab develops test to identify reproductive toxicant TPO after EU ban

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubai Central Laboratory, operated by Dubai Municipality, on Tuesday announced that its cosmetics and personal care testing labs are now equipped to detect trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical compound recently prohibited by the European Union due to concerns over its impact on reproductive health.

The laboratory's enhanced capabilities follow extensive modernisation efforts aimed at meeting international safety standards, the municipality announced on social media platform X.

TPO works as a photoinitiator, meaning it responds to light. In gel nail polish, it helps the polish set under ultraviolet (UV) light. It has been widely used in gel nail polishes and other cosmetic products.

EU ban triggers action

The European Union banned TPO from all nail products on 1 September 2025, following its classification as a substance harmful to human reproduction. The European Commission classified TPO as a CMR category 1B substance, citing that it is presumed to be harmful to reproduction.

The European Commission confirmed the chemical was classified as "carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction" after it was found to have reproductive toxicity effects in animal studies.

Protecting Dubai consumers

Dubai Municipality's decision to equip its laboratory with TPO detection capabilities represents a proactive approach to consumer safety, ensuring that products available in the emirate meet the highest international standards.

The move to test nail polish for safety is particularly significant for women, who are the primary users of nail care products and cosmetics that may contain the compound. With the DCL now able to identify TPO in products, authorities can prevent potentially harmful items from reaching consumers.

The testing capability will enable Dubai Municipality to screen both imported and locally available cosmetic products, ensuring compliance with emerging global safety standards.

