Discussions addressed the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the EU. Both sides highlighted the value of such an agreement in boosting bilateral relations and creating new opportunities for economic collaboration that support sustainable growth.

The talks focused on expanding coordination to advance shared interests, development, and prosperity. The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Costa’s working visit to the UAE.

Dubai: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, along with its member states.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several ministers and senior officials.

President Sheikh Mohamed and President Costa reaffirmed their shared commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in a way that upholds stability and benefits all peoples of the region.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The two leaders stressed the importance of upholding the ceasefire in Gaza to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.