UAE President, European Council President discuss UAE-EU cooperation, regional developments

Talks to boost cooperation between UAE, European Union, along with member states.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Dubai: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, along with its member states.

The talks focused on expanding coordination to advance shared interests, development, and prosperity. The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Costa’s working visit to the UAE.

Discussions addressed the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the EU. Both sides highlighted the value of such an agreement in boosting bilateral relations and creating new opportunities for economic collaboration that support sustainable growth.

International developments

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The two leaders stressed the importance of upholding the ceasefire in Gaza to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

President Sheikh Mohamed and President Costa reaffirmed their shared commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in a way that upholds stability and benefits all peoples of the region.

The discussions further underscored the UAE’s consistent approach of promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation as essential means to resolve conflicts and strengthen regional and global security.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several ministers and senior officials.

