Rs 4 crore Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donation cheque bounces — here’s what happened

The unusual case comes against the backdrop of the massive donations received by the trust
Dubai: A Rs 4 crore cheque donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for staff facilities at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple has bounced after the bank found that the issuing account had only Rs 3.
The cheque was reportedly given by a woman devotee from Chennai, who wanted the donation to be used specifically for improving facilities for temple employees. When the Trust deposited the cheque, the bank found that the account did not have sufficient funds to honour the payment.
The bank is now preparing to issue a notice to the woman, seeking an explanation for issuing such a high-value cheque despite insufficient funds in the account.
The devotee had also separately donated Rs 10,000 to the temple. Reports said she had sought a written assurance from the Trust that the Rs 4 crore would be used exclusively for staff facilities. However, the Trust did not provide such an assurance, and discussions are now under way to resolve the matter. The Trust has not issued an official statement on the incident.
The unusual case comes against the backdrop of the massive donations received by the Ram Temple Trust. During the 2020 Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, around Rs 3,500 crore was collected in 45 days for the construction of the temple.
A large number of cheques were received during the campaign, with cheques worth around Rs 100 crore initially bouncing for technical reasons. Most were subsequently recovered after being redeposited, while around Rs 22 crore was reportedly still pending recovery.
The temple currently receives around Rs 3-4 crore in donations each month through cash, online transfers and cheques, with cheque donations accounting for about Rs 1-1.5 crore.
With inputs from Agencies