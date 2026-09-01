Rs 4 crore Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donation cheque bounces — here’s what happened

The devotee had also separately donated Rs 10,000 to the temple. Reports said she had sought a written assurance from the Trust that the Rs 4 crore would be used exclusively for staff facilities. However, the Trust did not provide such an assurance, and discussions are now under way to resolve the matter. The Trust has not issued an official statement on the incident.

The cheque was reportedly given by a woman devotee from Chennai, who wanted the donation to be used specifically for improving facilities for temple employees. When the Trust deposited the cheque, the bank found that the account did not have sufficient funds to honour the payment.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.