Ram Temple Trust accepts Champat Rai’s resignation amid donation theft probe

Trust names new general secretary as investigators trace alleged money trail
dubai: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of its General Secretary Champat Rai, as investigations into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple gathered pace with fresh financial revelations and governance reforms under discussion.
The trust also accepted the resignation of trustee Anil Mishra, while appointing Bajrang Bagra as the new general secretary, according to Indian media reports.
The development came during what is being described as the trust’s most significant meeting since its formation in 2020, held at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.
Rai had submitted his resignation on June 26, a day after police arrested eight people, including his driver Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, in connection with the alleged theft of donations. Although Rai and Mishra have been questioned by investigators, neither has been named in a criminal case nor has any FIR been registered against them.
Sources said Rai was present inside the temple complex on Monday but did not attend the meeting.
The meeting, chaired by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and convened by treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, is expected to discuss the ongoing investigation, approve the trust’s unaudited financial statements for 2025-26, consider appointing a chief executive officer for the temple and review governance reforms aimed at strengthening oversight of donations and finances.
The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the future management framework of the temple and the role of special invitee Gopal Rao, whose statement has also been recorded as part of the investigation.
Trust accepts Champat Rai’s resignation as general secretary
Trustee Anil Mishra also steps down
Bajrang Bagra appointed new general secretary
Eight people, including Rai’s driver, arrested
Main accused Avinash Shukla allegedly spent Rs19 lakh on relatives and friends
Police recover Rs20.39 lakh, 1,121 US dollars, jewellery and an SUV
SIT and police continue parallel investigations
No FIR has been registered against Rai or Mishra so far
Meanwhile, investigators probing the alleged embezzlement claim to have uncovered fresh financial trails after one of the main accused, Avinash Shukla, allegedly admitted during custodial interrogation that he spent nearly Rs19 lakh of the stolen money on family members, friends and personal purchases.
According to investigators, Shukla told police that around Rs6 lakh was spent on the wedding of one of his brothers, while another brother received Rs5-6 lakh. Police also recovered a car worth about Rs3.5 lakh, allegedly purchased using the misappropriated funds.
Investigators further alleged that Shukla transferred Rs2.5 lakh to a friend and gifted him an expensive mobile phone, while smaller amounts were distributed among several other individuals.
Police have questioned two of Shukla’s brothers and are examining land purchased in 2024 in the name of his brother Abhishek Shukla, along with bank accounts suspected of receiving diverted funds. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to recover money allegedly transferred to various beneficiaries.
During searches, police recovered Rs20.39 lakh in cash, 1,121 US dollars, gold jewellery, silver ornaments, other valuables and an SUV from Shukla’s possession.
Investigators also claim Abhishek Shukla had questioned co-accused Anukalp Mishra about the source of the money but was allegedly told not to pursue the matter.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and local police continue parallel investigations into the alleged embezzlement. While statements of Rai, Mishra and Rao have been recorded, officials have so far stopped short of naming any of the trust office-bearers as accused.
The donation theft case has triggered intense public scrutiny of the trust responsible for managing one of India’s most prominent religious institutions, with the latest resignations expected to pave the way for organisational changes as the investigation continues.