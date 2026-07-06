Ram Temple Trust accepts Champat Rai’s resignation amid donation theft probe

dubai: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of its General Secretary Champat Rai, as investigations into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple gathered pace with fresh financial revelations and governance reforms under discussion.

The development came during what is being described as the trust’s most significant meeting since its formation in 2020, held at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.

Rai had submitted his resignation on June 26, a day after police arrested eight people, including his driver Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, in connection with the alleged theft of donations. Although Rai and Mishra have been questioned by investigators, neither has been named in a criminal case nor has any FIR been registered against them.

The meeting, chaired by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and convened by treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, is expected to discuss the ongoing investigation, approve the trust’s unaudited financial statements for 2025-26, consider appointing a chief executive officer for the temple and review governance reforms aimed at strengthening oversight of donations and finances.

The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the future management framework of the temple and the role of special invitee Gopal Rao, whose statement has also been recorded as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the alleged embezzlement claim to have uncovered fresh financial trails after one of the main accused, Avinash Shukla, allegedly admitted during custodial interrogation that he spent nearly Rs19 lakh of the stolen money on family members, friends and personal purchases.

According to investigators, Shukla told police that around Rs6 lakh was spent on the wedding of one of his brothers, while another brother received Rs5-6 lakh. Police also recovered a car worth about Rs3.5 lakh, allegedly purchased using the misappropriated funds.

Police have questioned two of Shukla’s brothers and are examining land purchased in 2024 in the name of his brother Abhishek Shukla, along with bank accounts suspected of receiving diverted funds. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to recover money allegedly transferred to various beneficiaries.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and local police continue parallel investigations into the alleged embezzlement. While statements of Rai, Mishra and Rao have been recorded, officials have so far stopped short of naming any of the trust office-bearers as accused.

The donation theft case has triggered intense public scrutiny of the trust responsible for managing one of India’s most prominent religious institutions, with the latest resignations expected to pave the way for organisational changes as the investigation continues.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.