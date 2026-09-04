GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

First woman joins Ram Temple Trust after surprise WhatsApp offer

Dr Nirmala Yadav, 66, was surprised by the sudden message before joining the Ayodhya trust

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr Nirmala Yadav holds postgraduate degrees in Hindi and Sanskrit, as well as a PhD.
Dr Nirmala Yadav holds postgraduate degrees in Hindi and Sanskrit, as well as a PhD.

Dr Nirmala Yadav, 66, received an unexpected WhatsApp message on September 2 asking if she would accept a place on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust — making her the first woman to join the body overseeing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“I froze for a moment,” Yadav, a retired college principal from Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, told the media.

The message came shortly before the Trust formally announced a major restructuring that also saw retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as its first full-time chief executive officer.

Yadav brings more than two decades of academic and administrative experience to the Trust. She holds postgraduate degrees in Hindi and Sanskrit, as well as a PhD. She served as a college principal for 19 years and was a member of a university executive council for 15 years. She has also been involved in academic evaluation and has a long association with an RSS-affiliated teachers’ organisation.

Her appointment is part of a three-member expansion of the Trust. The other new trustees are Madan Mohan Pandey, a 74-year-old Ayodhya-based advocate who was involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi litigation for decades, and Delhi businessman and social worker Mahesh Bhagchandka.

The changes come amid scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the handling of temple donations. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, while the Trust has moved to strengthen its administrative and financial oversight.

Mishra, who served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was selected from 5,585 applicants after a multi-stage process. The Trust also appointed Govind Dev Giri as its full-time general secretary and Bhagchandka as treasurer.

For Yadav, the WhatsApp message marked an unexpected entry into one of India’s most closely watched religious institutions.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman meets Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

IMF lauds India's strong economic performance

2m read
Ram Mandir donor’s Rs 4 crore cheque bounces: Why?

Ram Mandir donor’s Rs 4 crore cheque bounces: Why?

2m read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to tackle Iran, trade tensions, energy security top during G20 meet.

Iran, trade tensions, energy top India’s G20 agenda

3m read
Tata power struggle: Was N. Chandrasekaran forced out?

Tata power struggle: Was N. Chandrasekaran forced out?

3m read