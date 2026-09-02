From Operation Sindoor to Ram Temple: Air Marshal Mishra picked as first CEO

Jeetendra Mishra takes charge as Trust tightens oversight after donation scandal
Dubai: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, who headed the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, has been appointed the first chief executive officer of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, taking on a powerful new role aimed at professionalising the management of one of India’s most prominent religious institutions.
Mishra was chosen after an extensive selection process that attracted 5,585 applications, according to Indian media reports.
His appointment comes as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust undertakes structural changes following a controversy over the alleged siphoning of temple donations that led to eight arrests and the resignation of its general secretary Champat Rai.
The former fighter pilot will now be responsible for strengthening administration, financial accountability and regulatory compliance at the temple.
The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and other senior members.
The search for the temple’s first full-time CEO began in July and drew thousands of candidates.
A three-member selection committee comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Haware oversaw the process.
From 5,585 applicants, 111 candidates were shortlisted for online interviews. That field was narrowed further to 16 candidates who were called to Ayodhya for face-to-face interviews.
Mishra eventually emerged as the choice for the newly created top executive position.
The Trust has said the CEO will function independently without government interference and report to its general secretary.
His responsibilities are expected to extend well beyond the temple’s day-to-day administration.
The CEO will oversee statutory, administrative and financial matters, establish systems and operational procedures and strengthen the Trust’s organisational structure.
Fighter pilot: Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.
38+ years in uniform: Retired in May 2026 after a career spanning more than three decades.
3,000+ flying hours: A Fighter Combat Leader and experimental Test Pilot with extensive flying experience.
Operation Sindoor: Took command of the Western Air Command in January 2025 and headed it during Operation Sindoor.
Key commands: Commanded a fighter squadron and two frontline air bases and served as chief test pilot at the Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment.
Senior roles: Served as Commandant of ASTE and held senior positions at Air Headquarters and the Integrated Defence Staff.
Global education: Alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School, Air Command and Staff College in the US and Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.
Honours: Recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.
New mission: As the Ram Temple’s first CEO, he will oversee administrative, statutory and financial affairs and help strengthen systems governing the Trust.
He will also be responsible for ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements and the provisions of the Trust deed.
Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, had earlier stressed the importance of having a full-time CEO to bring professional administration and greater transparency to the temple’s functioning.
The Trust is expected to define the CEO’s powers through an amendment to its deed.
Mishra takes charge at a sensitive time for the Trust following allegations of embezzlement involving temple donations.
Eight people, most of them linked to the counting of donations, have been arrested in connection with the case.
The controversy also led to the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.
The appointment of a professional CEO is part of broader changes being undertaken in the aftermath of the row, with the new executive expected to develop long-term plans for managing both the temple and its donations.
The Trust also appointed three new members on Wednesday — Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Nirmala Yadav.
For Mishra, the appointment marks a dramatic transition from commanding one of the Indian Air Force’s most strategically important formations to overseeing the administration and finances of the Ram Temple.
He retired from the IAF in May after more than 38 years of service.
Senior roles: Served as Commandant of ASTE and held senior positions at Air Headquarters and the Integrated Defence Staff.
Global education: Alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School, Air Command and Staff College in the US and Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.