From Operation Sindoor to Ram Temple: Air Marshal Mishra picked as first CEO

Fighter pilot: Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

38+ years in uniform: Retired in May 2026 after a career spanning more than three decades.

3,000+ flying hours: A Fighter Combat Leader and experimental Test Pilot with extensive flying experience.

Operation Sindoor: Took command of the Western Air Command in January 2025 and headed it during Operation Sindoor.

Key commands: Commanded a fighter squadron and two frontline air bases and served as chief test pilot at the Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment.

Senior roles: Served as Commandant of ASTE and held senior positions at Air Headquarters and the Integrated Defence Staff.

Global education: Alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School, Air Command and Staff College in the US and Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

Honours: Recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.