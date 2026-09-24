Ambika questioned Radha’s claim that signed blank cheques had been left at her residence
Radha recently filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner against Ambika and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair. She alleged that blank cheques she had signed, kept at her Chennai home, were taken without her knowledge and presented in an attempt to claim around Rs46 crore.
Responding to the allegations, Ambika said she was deeply hurt that her sister had portrayed her as a “thief” before the public.
She also spoke about a separate dispute involving ARS Garden Studio, which she said she and Radha had built together. Ambika became emotional while recalling the removal of the ARS Garden sign and its replacement with another name.
“The ‘A’ for Ambika in ARS Garden is gone. Why? Am I dead? No, I’m alive,” she said, according to The Indian Express.
Ambika questioned Radha’s claim that signed blank cheques had been left at her residence, saying her sister was extremely careful with her belongings.
She also alleged that a large amount of her gold remained with Radha. “Gold is Radha’s weakness,” Ambika said while discussing their dispute over jewellery, according to reports.
Ambika said she was surprised that the dispute had reached the police and maintained that she believed she was the one who had been wronged.
According to Radha’s complaint, she maintained an IDBI Bank current account for business expenses and had kept signed blank cheques at her Chennai residence for routine payments.
The account was earlier operated under the name ARS Garden Studio. After the business was renamed RR Gardens in January 2025, Radha said she received a new cheque book and stopped using the old one.
She alleged that she was alerted on September 17 after the bank informed her that five old cheques had been presented in Ambika’s name, totalling around Rs46 crore. Radha subsequently approached the police. t
The allegations remain disputed, with Ambika rejecting Radha’s claims. The police complaint is part of a wider family dispute involving property, gold and the ownership and management of the studio.
With inputs from Agencies