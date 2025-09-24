GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Taaleem secures Dh968m for Kids First Group acquisition, new Harrow School

Taaleem Holdings has signed two financing agreements with Emirates Islamic

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
DBS Mira
DBS Mira
Supplied

Dubai: Taaleem Holdings has signed two financing agreements worth Dh968 million with Emirates Islamic to fund its latest expansion drive, including the acquisition of a majority stake in Kids First Group and the construction of a new Harrow School in Abu Dhabi.

The agreements mark one of the largest recent financing deals in the UAE’s private education sector and underline Taaleem’s strategy to grow across both early childhood and premium K-12 education.

The first facility, valued at Dh730 million, will support Taaleem’s acquisition of a majority stake in Kids First Group.

The Dubai-based operator runs 34 nurseries across the UAE and Qatar. The deal allows Taaleem to move into the fast-growing early learning segment, adding to its existing K-12 portfolio.

Super-premium Harrow

The second facility, worth Dh238 million, is earmarked for the development of a new Harrow School in Abu Dhabi.

Taaleem holds exclusive rights to operate the Harrow brand in the GCC and sees the project as its entry into the super-premium segment, catering to rising demand for international-standard, “future-ready” schools.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem Holdings, said the agreements strengthen the company’s ability to expand in line with its long-term vision:
“With the momentum of our acquisitions and new school developments, we are amplifying our impact across the UAE and GCC, shaping opportunities for generations to come.”

Taaleem, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is among the UAE’s largest premium private school operators and has been expanding through acquisitions and new-build projects to diversify its offering.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Education

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Robert Redford was trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and made his Broadway debut in Tall Story (1959), followed by a lead in Barefoot in the Park (1963),

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies at 89

3m read
The Taaleem operated DBS Mira adds to the DFM-listed company's portfolio of upscale schooling options.

Taaleem gets boost with new DBS Mira school

1m read
Student at GEMS International School. GEMS Education chairman and founder Sunny Varkey underscored the importance of the human element in teaching

GEMS hires 1,700 new teachers for new academic session

1m read
Left: Sarrah Khilawala from Sharjah, a mum of two, and right: Sumit Augustine, a public relations professional with her son.

UAE mums talk: Are parent WhatsApp groups stressful?

7m read