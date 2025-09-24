Taaleem secures Dh968m for Kids First Group acquisition, new Harrow School

The Dubai-based operator runs 34 nurseries across the UAE and Qatar. The deal allows Taaleem to move into the fast-growing early learning segment, adding to its existing K-12 portfolio.

The agreements mark one of the largest recent financing deals in the UAE’s private education sector and underline Taaleem’s strategy to grow across both early childhood and premium K-12 education.

Dubai: Taaleem Holdings has signed two financing agreements worth Dh968 million with Emirates Islamic to fund its latest expansion drive, including the acquisition of a majority stake in Kids First Group and the construction of a new Harrow School in Abu Dhabi.

Taaleem, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is among the UAE’s largest premium private school operators and has been expanding through acquisitions and new-build projects to diversify its offering.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem Holdings, said the agreements strengthen the company’s ability to expand in line with its long-term vision: “With the momentum of our acquisitions and new school developments, we are amplifying our impact across the UAE and GCC, shaping opportunities for generations to come.”

Taaleem holds exclusive rights to operate the Harrow brand in the GCC and sees the project as its entry into the super-premium segment, catering to rising demand for international-standard, “future-ready” schools.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.