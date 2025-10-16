PACE Education Group celebrates 25 years of legacy and innovation with silver jubilee kickoff

Celebrations include academic, cultural & sports events, ending with a finale in January
On October 7, 2025, PACE Education Group kicked off its 25th Silver Jubilee celebrations with an official ceremony at PACE British School, Sharjah. The highly anticipated PACE Silver Jubilee Banner Drop took place at 10:15am (UAE time), marking the start of this significant milestone in the group’s journey.
The event was a dynamic and symbolic celebration of unity, creativity, and the global spirit of PACE. In addition to the main event in Sharjah, all PACE schools across the network participated in similar banner drop ceremonies, ensuring the jubilant spirit of the occasion was felt far and wide
As part of the ceremony, students from across 25 countries dressed in their traditional costumes, representing the diversity of the PACE family. The Banner Drop was accompanied by eco-friendly balloons and the release of white pigeons, symbolizing hope, peace, and the aspirations of generations of students
The event honored the legacy of the late Dr. P.A. Ibrahim Haji, whose vision, dedication, and foresight transformed education into a global movement of empowerment, inclusivity, and excellence. Ensuring accessible education was a fundamental priority in our founder’s vision. This day marked the beginning of a year-long celebration of his vision, values, and enduring impact.
At PACE Group, we believe in providing every student with opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute creatively to the community—a philosophy that has guided the Silver Jubilee celebrations from the outset.
During the ceremony, the official Silver Jubilee logo was unveiled playing the PACE Anthem, symbolizing PACE’s unity, diversity, and progress. The celebrations were officially named: “PACE Silviora,” with the tagline:
“Honoring a Legacy, Illuminating the Future”.
The logo selection process was a unique, multi-tiered initiative that engaged the entire PACE community. On both the school and college premises, a live hand-drawn activity engaged 20,000 participants, ranging from Kindergarten to University students across the PACE Group. From these contributions, four logos were selected for an online poll open to all stakeholders—teachers, senior leadership, students, alumni, and the broader PACE community.
The involvement of alumni ensured a strong connection to past students, enhancing the inclusive spirit of the Silver Jubilee. Ultimately, the final design reflects the collective vision and unity of the PACE family. This inclusive process reflects the organization’s commitment to creativity, leadership, and shared ownership across the entire PACE network.
The name “Silviora”, PACE anthem and the official tagline were selected from the students through a collaborative process involving all stakeholders, including teachers, senior leadership, students, and the wider PACE community. The event was conducted under the guidance of the PACE Leadership and continues to inspire over 25,000 students from more than 85 nationalities in the UAE, out of a total of 36,000 students across India, UAE, and Kuwait.
The upcoming months of the Jubilee will continue to bring excitement and engagement across all campuses. October will focus on community service, wellness, and the spirit of PACE through sports and outreach activities, while November will celebrate the legacy, achievements, and bonds that define the PACE family.
December will culminate in a grand cultural and ceremonial finale, bringing together all institutions on one stage to honor the students whose logo, tagline, anthem, and event name were selected, along with loyalty awards, a commemorative video, and special initiatives.
The PACE Group also plays a key role in sustainable development programs, collaborating with various Ministries and NGOs, including the UAE Ministry of Education. The Group's institutions have already won several awards for such activities LIKE Environmental sustainability award, beeah awards, SSA awards
The celebrations were led by PACE Group Directors Latheef Ibrahim, Shafi Ibrahim, Abdullah Ibrahim, Ameen Ibrahim, Salman Ibrahim, Zubair Ibrahim, Bilal Ibrahim, Adil Ibrahim, Aseef Mohammed, Assistant Director Safa Azad, Vice Principal Shifana Muizz, and Principals and Vice Principals across institutions, who together form the organizing committee driving this historic commemoration.
From its beginnings with P.A. College of Engineering, Mangalore in 2000, PACE has grown into a global network of 20 institutions across the UAE, India, and Kuwait, including:
Centre for Management Studies and Research- PACE (2001)
PA First Grade College (2001)
India International School, Kuwait (2002)
Gulf Asian English School, Sharjah (2003)
India International School, Muweilah, Sharjah (2011)
Creative British School, Abu Dhabi (2014)
PACE Residential School for Girls, Manjeri, India (2015)
Blossom Public School, Manjeri, India (2016)
PACE International School, Muweilah, Sharjah (2016)
Delhi Private School, Ajman (2017)
PACE British School, Sharjah (2019)
PACE Modern British School, Dubai (2021)
PACE Creative British School, Ajman (2022)
Pace Springfield International School, Dubai (2024)
Additionally, PACE Group holds a stake in RIMS International School, Kannur, India, and the University of West London, Ras Al Khaimah.
These institutions offer an AI-integrated educational system, AI-enabled labs, robotic labs, well-equipped STEAM, design and technology laboratories, world-class facilities—including FIFA-sized football grounds, swimming pools, resource centres, spacious multi-purpose rooms, and school transport services—ensuring a holistic learning environment for students.
PACE Group has earned eight Guinness World Records, reflecting its dedication to creativity, teamwork, and global citizenship:
14 November 2017 – Largest Human Image of a Boat – 4,882 students (India International School, Sharjah)
6 December 2018 – Largest Human Image of a Coffee Pot (Dallah-Arabic Coffee Pot) – Over 5,000 students from 13 nationalities (India International School, Sharjah)
6 December 2018 – Largest Transformative Human Image of a Coffee Pot (Dallah Pouring Coffee) – Over 5,000 students
28 November 2019 – Largest Human Image of a Rocket – Students from five PACE schools
29 November 2020 – Largest Online Video Chain of People Passing a Flag – 3,537 participants from 15 nationalities
2021 – Most Contributions to a Handprint Mural – 16,367 PACE family members, Theme: “One Community, Many Hands”
28 November 2023 – Largest Human Image of Planet Earth – 6,097 students and staff from 15 nationalities
17 December 2024 – Most People Painting Tote Bags Simultaneously – 10,346 students
The celebrations will feature academic, cultural, and sports events across all institutions, culminating in a grand finale in January that unites all campuses.
With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and holistic development, the Silver Jubilee reaffirms PACE Group’s dedication to shaping the future of education and nurturing generations of learners.
“From Vision to Victory – The Legacy Lives On.”
