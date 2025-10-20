Pace Group: Revolutionising logistics with strategic Middle Corridor routes

Today, the company’s logistics expertise is complemented by significant infrastructure investments. Pace owns and operates the Poti New Seaport on Georgia’s Black Sea coast, formerly a fishing harbour and shipyard. Development of the site, which attracted $50 million co-financing from the US Development Finance Corporation, has included additional warehouses, upgraded berths and the use of high-capacity cranes to enhance operational efficiency. Augmenting this is a $35 million expansion programme; within two years, the port’s annual throughput is expected to rise from three to five million tonnes.