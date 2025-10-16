GOLD/FOREX
Georgia's Economic Strategy: SME development and UAE investment ties

Investors in Georgia gain local access plus tariff-free entry to broader markets

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Irakli Nadareishvili, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
Irakli Nadareishvili, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia

What are Georgia’s main economic priorities?

Support for private sector development in general, and especially the development of SMEs, is set out as a priority. The SME sector makes up 99.7% of the total number of businesses in Georgia, and the output of the sector has more than tripled over the last decade, from $4.6 billion in 2012 to $15.3 billion in 2023.

What makes Georgia attractive for investors?

Over the last decade, the government has been active in investing in the environment to facilitate business processes in this country, create an attractive investment climate and establish a transparent and predictable tax regime.

We share values with the UAE in terms of entrepreneurial mindset and cultural ties.
Irakli Nadareishvili

Investors doing business in Georgia not only have access to the local geography but also tariff-free access to wider markets. Technology is a top priority for us because it creates high-profile jobs and brings capital investment, intellect and expertise, all of which will benefit the Georgian economy.

Where do you see the strongest synergies with the UAE?

The relationship with the UAE in terms of technological developments is important. We have a lot to exchange, and from an investment perspective, Georgia targets the UAE investment market as a top priority because there is good synergy in what UAE investors can gain from the Georgian market. We share values with the UAE in terms of entrepreneurial mindset and cultural ties.

The tourism sector is another top priority, being a solid contributor to the Georgian economy. It is rapidly developing thanks to excellent connectivity.

