Georgia's Strategic Leap: Prime Minister Kobakhidze's vision for economic growth and connectivity

Nowhere has the world seen the kind of progress achieved by the UAE in the last few years, marked by dramatic and impressive changes. To achieve this progress, we have to examine the key pillars of the reforms and changes they implemented. We are grateful for the excellent cooperation we have with them. It is crucial to study all aspects of their progress, given the remarkable leadership of the UAE, which has successfully realised its national vision. The UAE’s leaders are deeply committed to their people and have worked tirelessly to open up the country to development; we must learn from that. We will continue to enthusiastically promote our cooperation.