Hunnewell Cement: A world-class development partner

As infrastructure investment surges across Georgia, Hunnewell Cement is at the heart of the country’s dynamic construction sector, serving domestic and foreign partners on major development projects nationwide.
As Georgia’s leading integrated cement and concrete producer, Hunnewell Cement is undergoing a major programme of modernisation and expansion. Encompassing strategic investments, new production capacity and digital innovation, the firm is strengthening its role as a key player in Georgia’s construction sector and a trusted partner for international developers.
The operator of Georgia’s only two integrated plants, Hunnewell Cement has upgraded both sites in recent years, with the addition of a dry-process line at Rustavi and the modernisation of its Kaspi plant that has made it among the most advanced in the region, according to General Director Davit Jughashvili. “We’ve led the market since 2006 and continue to expand,” he adds. “With consistent double-digit growth – about 12 to 13% last year – the market is nearing $1.2 million, and we aim to sustain 10% annual growth.”
Backed by €200 million in cumulative investment over the past decade, Hunnewell Cement’s upgraded facilities and nationwide delivery network have seen it support major infrastructure and real estate developments across the country. Landmark projects include Axis Towers, which is home to the Pullman Tbilisi, Accor Group’s first premium hotel in Georgia, the 20,000-seat Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, which has hosted the Georgian national football team, and the Kvesheti-Kobi road and tunnel project, for which the company provided up to 400,000 tonnes of cement, as well as more than one million tonnes for the E60 Highway Rikoti section.
This combination of extensive expertise with world-class services and technologies – along with a dedicated workforce of around 1,200 employees – makes Hunnewell Cement the preferred partner for foreign-led development projects, with Hilton and Millennium Hotels and Resorts also among the list of global brands with which the firm has collaborated. “We've worked on ports, airports, highways and large-scale developments,” Jughashvili notes. “International investors often arrive with detailed design requirements that follow European or American norms, and we are fully compliant with these standards. Today, cities like Tbilisi and Batumi boast modern high-rises and nationwide infrastructure.”
Now the company is ramping up its expansion programme, welcoming interest from investors looking to explore synergies to accelerate growth. “We are committed to ongoing modernisation and capacity enhancement,” Jughashvili says. With cement production already maximised, two more major expansion projects are underway – one to add 500,000 tonnes of annual clinker production and another to boost cement grinding capacity. Currently Georgia’s only domestic clinker producer, these developments will mark a significant strengthening of both supply chains and Hunnewell Cement’s market position.
Alongside infrastructure investment, innovation is integral to the company’s competitive edge – including a commitment to active collaboration with academic institutions, research organisations and industry professionals to foster knowledge sharing. In operational terms, the recent launch of a digital customer platform provides real-time access to delivery tracking, contracts, invoices and test results. “This streamlines operations and enhances customer satisfaction,” Jughashvili notes. In addition, all production sites are equipped with automated quality and process control systems. The firm also continues to evolve its product offering, developing specialised cement types for applications such as underwater marine structures.
Despite this ongoing evolution, Hunnewell Cement’s foundations are unchanging. Customer satisfaction remains the company’s priority, regardless of project scale. “Every project matters to us,” says Jughashvili. The ability to deliver on that promise stems from the firm’s continuity in leadership, with most senior management and technical staff remaining in post following its acquisition by Georgian investors in 2023 – retaining decades of operational and technical expertise. As Jughashvili emphasises: “Our greatest asset is our experienced team.”
What are the key milestones in the company’s development?
Our facilities were originally built in the 1930s and 1950s. Our modern history began in 2006, when HeidelbergCement – now known as Heidelberg Materials – invested in Georgia and became the majority shareholder. Initially, we focused on cement production; then, in 2008, we expanded into concrete through a growing network of batching plants. We now operate 16 concrete batching plants.
In 2018, a joint venture between HeidelbergCement, the Georgian Co-Investment Fund and Hunnewell Partners invested €100 million to modernise the Kaspi Integrated Cement Plant. Today, it is the largest in Georgia, utilising dry-process technology. Outdated Soviet-era wet kilns were decommissioned.
In 2023, Georgian partners acquired full ownership from Heidelberg Materials and rebranded the company as Hunnewell Cement, named after one of our shareholders.
What are Hunnewell Cement’s competitive advantages and areas of excellence?
We play a pivotal role in Georgia's construction sector. With the largest delivery capacity for medium- to large-scale projects, we lead both the cement and concrete markets. Concrete is a local product with a 90-minute delivery window, which is why we developed a nationwide batching plant network.
We are associate members of the Global Cement and Concrete Association and the German Cement Association, VDZ, maintaining strong international ties.
We are proud to have hosted the eighth Annual Quality Conference on June 28–29, a cornerstone event that continues to bring together top local and international experts, developers, engineers and professionals from across the construction sector. This year’s conference served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. Renowned speakers addressed the pressing challenges and emerging opportunities within both the global and Georgian construction industries, offering critical insights into the future of quality, innovation and sustainable development.
Our aim is to serve everyone from private homeowners to major real estate developers and infrastructure projects. All our facilities – cement, concrete and aggregates – are equipped with automated quality and process control systems. Georgian standards now align with modern international standards, enabling us to meet diverse technical demands.
What are your current key growth areas?
Our cement production is at full capacity, which is why we're adding new clinker and grinding lines. Georgia has historically imported clinker from Azerbaijan and Turkey due to domestic shortages. Our expansion projects will help reduce this dependency.
We also continue to grow our batching plant network, aiming to have a presence in every mid-sized town. For remote infrastructure projects, we offer mobile batching units.
