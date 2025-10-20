Hunnewell Cement: A world-class development partner

Backed by €200 million in cumulative investment over the past decade, Hunnewell Cement’s upgraded facilities and nationwide delivery network have seen it support major infrastructure and real estate developments across the country. Landmark projects include Axis Towers, which is home to the Pullman Tbilisi, Accor Group’s first premium hotel in Georgia, the 20,000-seat Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, which has hosted the Georgian national football team, and the Kvesheti-Kobi road and tunnel project, for which the company provided up to 400,000 tonnes of cement, as well as more than one million tonnes for the E60 Highway Rikoti section.