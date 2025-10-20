Wondernet Express: Pioneering Eurasian logistics through Georgia's strategic Middle Corridor

CEO shares how Georgia became vital to global trade and the Middle Corridor
Mamuka Murjikneli took the helm of Wondernet Express Investment Group in 2021, amid increasing investment flows across Central Asia and the wider region. Today, the company’s state-of-the-art fertiliser terminal in Batumi anchors a logistics vision aligned with energy corridors, regional integration and long-term partnerships.
"We are the most modern fertiliser terminal on the Black Sea," Murjikneli says, seated in the firm’s headquarters overlooking Georgia’s western coast. “We are the fastest-loading facility in Georgia.”
With a 1.5-million-tonne handling capacity and potential to scale to 2 million, Wondernet’s infrastructure has positioned Georgia as a key node in the Middle Corridor—a vital route for cargo from Central Asia through the Caspian and Black Seas, tracing its origins back to the Silk Road of Marco Polo.
This is a shared goal—one that provides economic, political and strategic benefitsMamuka Murjikneli, General Director and CEO, Wondernet Express Investment Group
Founded by investors with decades of experience in Eurasian transshipment and backed by Trammo, the US-based global commodities trader, Wondernet was the first to move Uzbek-produced urea and Chevron-Kazakhstan’s sulphur to Black Sea markets. “It was the right decision at the right time,” Murjikneli says.
This success followed Wondernet’s $25 million investment in Georgian infrastructure. The company is also expanding into Kazakhstan’s Aktau Port and eyeing Anaklia, Georgia’s deep-sea terminal. “We’re ready to invest in terminal infrastructure,” Murjikneli confirms.
Wondernet’s ambitions align with Georgia’s pro-business climate: zero tolerance for corruption, easy banking and a growing English-speaking workforce. As interest from Gulf countries rises, Murjikneli sees tremendous value in partners from the UAE. “We want partners who bring value, not just capital,” he stresses.
Murjikneli is excited about a possible Emaar project in Gonio. “Emaar entering Georgia would elevate development standards,” he says, bringing global expertise to Georgia’s fast-modernising economy. For Murjikneli, investment is strategic, not transactional. “This is a shared goal—one that provides economic, political and strategic benefits.”
