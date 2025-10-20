Black Sea Group: Your partner in infrastructure projects

We decided to focus on Tbilisi because there are major upcoming projects, including bypass roads, airports and a stadium, and investments from Emaar and UAE FDI will be directed to those projects. We started investing in a new base just 10km from Tbilisi, in Saakadze, to allow us to bring construction materials to other major projects. Location is everything, and thanks to our company’s restructuring, there will be different companies under the umbrella of the Black Sea Group that will produce construction materials using different techniques. This will also allow our partner companies to provide any assistance investors might need for construction projects.