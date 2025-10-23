Georgia's Eco-Tourism Strategy: A sustainable path boosting local economies

As a result, there has been a welcome surge in the proliferation of eco-friendly accommodation and community-based tourism initiatives focused on sustainable practices. Adjara Group’s Stamba Hotel in Tbilisi is a case in point. Housed in a former Soviet-era publishing house, the hotel’s design blends history and modernity to impressive effect. It incorporates ergonomic co-working spaces, a museum of photography and a ground-breaking vertical farming project which supplies the group’s restaurants. Encouraging investment opportunities in authentic Georgian businesses is key to unlocking Georgia’s tourism potential. Developing carefully considered tourism infrastructure in this way and encouraging sustainable practices is an essential foundation for successful sector development.