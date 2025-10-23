Georgia's Eco-Tourism Strategy: A sustainable path boosting local economies

Sustainable tourism is key to the sector’s long-term development
There is much to recommend Georgia as a tourist destination: dramatic landscapes, UNESCO World Heritage sites and historic towns and cities. Yet, despite this diversity, most visitors head for well-travelled spots like the capital, Tbilisi, Ajara on the Black Sea or the picturesque Mtskheta-Mtianeti region. In 2021, Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development launched a 10-year strategy to develop eco-tourism to support local communities while also increasing access for tourists.
“Our goal is to safeguard the environment to the greatest extent possible,” says Davit Songhulashvili, minister of environmental protection and agriculture, explaining how the government’s policy aims to preserve natural resources by expanding protected areas, sustainably managing forests and addressing ecological challenges.
As a result, there has been a welcome surge in the proliferation of eco-friendly accommodation and community-based tourism initiatives focused on sustainable practices. Adjara Group’s Stamba Hotel in Tbilisi is a case in point. Housed in a former Soviet-era publishing house, the hotel’s design blends history and modernity to impressive effect. It incorporates ergonomic co-working spaces, a museum of photography and a ground-breaking vertical farming project which supplies the group’s restaurants. Encouraging investment opportunities in authentic Georgian businesses is key to unlocking Georgia’s tourism potential. Developing carefully considered tourism infrastructure in this way and encouraging sustainable practices is an essential foundation for successful sector development.
Dreamland Oasis began with the concept of a self-contained development on the Black Sea coast where sustainable luxury was the founding principle.
Fast forward to 2025 and the vision has become the epitome of top-level resort living in Georgia, encompassing key emerging trends in hospitality, real estate and sustainability. Here, visitors can enjoy premier amenities, nestled amid thoughtfully planned green spaces, with ecological preservation a priority.
As Georgia embarks on a period of significant transformation, marked by a fast-growing economy and booming real estate market, this resort community is already positively impacting regional prosperity, creating fresh opportunities for international investment and setting the stage for robust potential returns.
