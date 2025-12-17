UAE secures UNESCO recognition for four new intangible heritage elements

The UAE now has 19 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has secured the inscription of four new cultural elements on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reinforcing the country’s growing profile as a regional and global leader in heritage preservation.
The decision was taken during the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi from December 8 to 13, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s long-term efforts to protect and promote its living traditions.
Among the newly inscribed elements is Al Ahala, recognised as a national file and listed as one of the UAE’s traditional performing arts passed down through generations. Three other elements. Al Bisht, the bride’s procession, and Kohl, were registered as joint Arab files, highlighting the shared cultural practices that link the UAE with its wider Gulf and Arab heritage.
In a notable development, the committee also approved the transfer of Al Sadu, the traditional Bedouin weaving craft, from UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding to the Representative List.
Al Sadu was first inscribed in 2011 and has since benefited from sustained safeguarding programmes that have ensured its continued practice and transmission to younger generations.
UNESCO’s decision reflects international recognition of the UAE’s comprehensive efforts to protect endangered cultural practices and reintegrate them into contemporary cultural life.
Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said the inscription of four new elements represents a major achievement in the UAE’s heritage journey. “It reflects our commitment to enhancing the global presence of our heritage practices,” he said, adding that the transfer of Al Sadu demonstrates the success of collaboration between cultural institutions and local communities in preserving ancestral crafts.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, described the UNESCO recognition as a strategic investment in the nation’s cultural future.
He said the successful inscription and the transfer of Al Sadu underline the impact of long-term programmes, community partnerships and festivals that keep heritage practices active and visible.
“The transition of Al Sadu is a source of pride for every Emirati,” Al Mubarak said, noting the role of master artisans and younger generations in sustaining the craft. He added that the UAE remains committed to empowering communities and ensuring that heritage is not only preserved, but lived and confidently passed on.
With these additions, the UAE now has 19 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List, including Falconry, Al Ayyala, Majlis, Arabic coffee, Date Palm traditions and Arabic calligraphy. One element, Al Azi, remains on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.
