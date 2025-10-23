Dreamland Oasis: The new standard in resort living

Blending modern infrastructure with coastal calm, models sustainable growth for the region
From its inception, Dreamland Oasis Chakvi was designed to be unique. Located on the Black Sea coastline near Batumi, the resort was developed by an Austrian-Georgian company backed by $150m in investment. Encompassing 130,000 square metres of exclusive beachfront, the complex features an array of pools, restaurants and entertainment facilities set amidst lush greenery.
“Dreamland Oasis Chakvi is a prime example of top-level resort living in Georgia,” says CEO Nikoloz Geguchadze. “We are still working hard to bring new ideas, protect nature and support the country’s economic and tourism development.”
Leveraging its extensive track record of mixed-use development and property management, the company has crafted a destination designed for the needs of every type of traveller – prioritising sustainability, luxury and superior service.
From the start, the focus has been on value growth, both for residents and for the wider tourism industry in Georgia. “We invested in roads, buildings, green spaces and design to make sure every part of Dreamland shows our commitment to quality and environmental care,” notes Geguchadze. “We don’t just sell square metres; we sell a lifestyle.”
With additional holdings in top locations along the Black Sea coast ready for development, Dreamland Oasis provides the blueprint for the firm’s exclusive land portfolio. Here, Geguchadze discusses his vision for the brand, catering to international travellers and collaborating with UAE partners.
In 2013, we began with a clear long-term vision: to create a unique destination on the Black Sea coast combining luxury living, eco-friendly development, and high-quality service. Our goal was not just to build a resort but to develop a new kind of community – where people can both live and relax, all in one location.
We are the only company in Georgia with 20 years’ experience in mixed-use development and 10 years’ experience in property management. Dreamland Oasis is more than a resort – it’s a small city, equipped with everything for comfortable living, making it ideal for both short visits and long-term stays.
One of the key plots we own is 140,000 square metres in Shekvetili, where the Paragraph Hotel – Autograph Collection by Marriott is located. We also own 15,000 square metres of land in Kobuleti, located in a beautiful natural ecosystem. This already has government approval for two high-rise towers and full infrastructure. It offers great potential for building a high-quality development.
Another important property is a 100,000-square-metre plot at the bottom of the Batumi Botanical Garden, renowned for its exceptional biodiversity and stunning coastal location, close to Dreamland Oasis – making it perfect for luxury development.
These properties make up one of the strongest and most unique real estate portfolios on Georgia’s Black Sea coast. All of these plots are perfect for mixed-use developments, like Dreamland Oasis. The locations, environment, and development readiness make them ideal for high-end projects.
We are fully open to partnering with UAE investors who want to develop these projects with us. With our strong local knowledge and proven success, combined with international investment and vision, we believe these developments can rank among the best destinations on the Black Sea. That is why we are the market leader in Georgia.
We plan carefully and ensure we respect UAE culture. We know that investors from the UAE and Gulf region expect high quality trust and long-term value – in both tourism and real estate.
We position Dreamland Oasis as a high-level lifestyle investment. We work hard to ensure our hotel and resort services meet international standards, offering superior comfort, facilities and privacy.
In real estate, we stay open and honest, maintain our commitment to quality, and focus on long-term growth. We prioritise design, safety, and smart planning – factors that matter to Gulf buyers and investors.
Georgia is becoming more popular as a travel spot, with over five million international visitors in 2024. We want to become the top resort on the Black Sea for travellers from the Gulf who are looking for a mix of luxury, privacy, and cooler weather, just a short flight away. We understand what visitors from the UAE want, and we’ve planned our resort with these needs in mind.
We’re proud that Dreamland Oasis has already received over $95 million in real estate investment, highlighting the strength of our concept and investor confidence in our projects and Georgia’s growth. We see significant opportunities for investors from the UAE to join a project that combines lifestyle, tourism and real estate in a promising area.
We are preparing to build the largest spa, relaxation and health centre in Dreamland Oasis, offering guests a world-class wellness experience. In addition, we will construct a pier extending into the sea, giving the complex a stunning marina-style look, as well as a conference hall for 400 people, specially designed to attract the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector.
In addition, we are developing a 27-floor residential and investment building with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. These homes will offer stunning views of both the sea and the mountains, appealing to both buyers and long-term investors.
For UAE investors, Dreamland Oasis is a rare chance to own a high-quality, income-generating property in a fast-growing travel market with a strong economy and supportive government policies.
