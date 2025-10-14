According to the writ petition filed by St. Rita’s Public School before the Kerala High Court:

The student began wearing a hijab along with the school uniform, contrary to the institution’s established dress code.

The school alleges her father, Aziz, “unlawfully and forcefully entered the school premises” on October 10 at 9 a.m., manhandled security staff, and verbally abused nuns, teachers, and Parent-Teacher Association members.

The disturbance reportedly caused panic among young students during class hours.

The school accused the father of mobilising parents from the Muslim community to defy the uniform policy.

The District Education Officer (DEO), Ernakulam, later sought clarification from the school about the “non-enrolment” of the student. The school clarified that the student remains duly enrolled, and the dispute relates only to the dress code.