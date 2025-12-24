Dubbed the 'Light Blue Hijab', it offers the benefits of modesty and practicality
They’ve done it! It took three years to develop but now, a new ‘quick-release’ system has been designed in the UK that will help hijab-wearing police officers in their line of duty.
BBC has reported that the new headwear, which takes both modesty and practicality into account, was designed by researchers at De Montfort University (DMU) and is being used by Leicestershire Police. The idea is for the lower section of the hijab to detach quickly if it’s being pulled during a confrontation with a suspect.
Student officer PC Seher Nas was quoted by BBC as saying she feels "proud and empowered as a Muslim woman" when wearing the hijab as part of her uniform.
DMU is already seeing interest from sister authorities such as the paramedics and the private sector.
Det Sgt Yassin Desai, the founder of Leicestershire Police's Association of Muslim Police, called the new design ‘Blue Light Hijab’ and explained that it was tested in various conditions before being approved.
"The bottom part was able to detach and the officer was able to keep her dignity," he said.
"It's amazing to think after three years of research and development, we have got the design of this right, and we're taking it forward together."
Hijabs have been an optional add-on to the police uniform for several years; in 2020, it evolved to a two piece.
"Now, being [one of the first people] to actually wear it, I feel proud and empowered as a Muslim woman," PC Nas said.
"Day to day [the quick-release hijab] is really easy. It takes me about five minutes in total to get it on, then I'm out the house.
"In comparison to ones I used to wear, I always had that element of worry that I would be strangled while on duty.
"Having that element of trust that I will be protected whilst I'm on duty is a whole different element that is well-considered in the force."
Inspector Marina Waka was also quoted as saying by BBC: "I hope it will inspire other Muslim women to consider becoming a police officer knowing they can wear a hijab that protects them while fulfilling their religious requirements as well."
