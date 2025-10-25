Dubai Police make 3-year-old's dream come true with uniform and luxury patrol ride

Captain Al Kaabi called the initiative a part of their positive community engagement
Dubai: In a truly moving display of community engagement, the Dubai Police recently went above and beyond to make a three-year-old girl’s biggest dream come true. Sara Nabil Ahmadi, who had expressed a wish to wear the police uniform, was given the full 'little police officer' treatment, including an unforgettable ride in one of the force's renowned luxury patrol cars.
The idea took shape after Sara shared her simple aspiration with members of the School Security Initiative team. Recognizing the chance to spread happiness, the team acted quickly to turn the wish into reality, demonstrating the force’s commitment to connecting with the city's youngest residents.
Sara and her family were welcomed at the Dubai Police Headquarters by a delegation of officers, including Captain Majid bin Saad Al Kaabi, the Head of the School Security Initiative team, and Deputy Head, Lieutenant Maryam Essa Sanqour.
The special day kicked off with the presentation of a commemorative gift and, most importantly, a custom, child-sized Dubai Police uniform. Dressed perfectly for her new role, the young officer was then escorted on a highly anticipated tour through the city. The highlight for Sara and her family was riding in one of the force’s impressive luxury patrols, creating a memory they will surely cherish. The police team also ensured the day was well-documented, capturing numerous keepsake photos throughout the field tour.
Captain Al Kaabi commented on the significance of the gesture, explaining that the initiative is a key part of the police's positive community engagement strategy. He stated that the goal is to nurture a sense of national belonging and happiness among children. This kind of interaction, he added, helps project the organization's 'modern and humane image' both in Dubai and on the international stage.
