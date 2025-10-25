Dubai Police make 3-year-old's dream come true with uniform and luxury patrol ride

The special day kicked off with the presentation of a commemorative gift and, most importantly, a custom, child-sized Dubai Police uniform. Dressed perfectly for her new role, the young officer was then escorted on a highly anticipated tour through the city. The highlight for Sara and her family was riding in one of the force’s impressive luxury patrols, creating a memory they will surely cherish. The police team also ensured the day was well-documented, capturing numerous keepsake photos throughout the field tour.