Video: Eight-year-old 'Sheikh of Happiness' spreads joy at Sharjah Police

Young Emirati spreads joy with flowers and smiles on World Manager’s Day
Sharjah:If you happen to see a small black Mercedes gliding through the streets of Sharjah, driven by a cheerful boy clutching a handful of flower, don’t be surprised. That’s Majid Omar, an eight-year-old Emirati known lovingly as the “Sheikh of Happiness.”
With his bright smile and boundless energy, Majid has made it his personal mission to spread happiness wherever he goes. His most recent stop was at the Sharjah Police General Command, where he handed out white flower and warm wishes to officers and staff in celebration of World Manager’s Day.
Majid arrived at the police headquarters in style — behind the wheel of his small Mercedes, his bisht covered neatly over his shoulders, and his hands full of flowers. Moving from one officer to another, he handed out the flowers with a message of gratitude and cheer.
“In the name of God, we begin a new happiness with Sharjah Police,” he said, declaring the start of what he called his “new happiness mission.”
His simple act brought smiles to every face he encountered. Officers paused from their duties to share the moment — laughing, posing for photos, and enjoying in the young boy’s catching optimism.
Majid’s visit caught the attention of Major General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, who personally met him on Thursday to thank him for his kind initiative.
“Do your best in your studies,” Major General Bin Amer told him warmly. “I want to see you excel and join us one day.”
Beaming with pride, Majid said he was grateful for the support of the Sharjah Police — and eager to keep spreading joy wherever his journey takes him.
During his visit, Majed didn’t hesitate to make a few heartfelt — and humorous — requests. “Can I make a small request?” he asked Major General Bin Amer with a smile. “Ask for two,” the commander replied.
The boy’s wishes? To have his traffic fines removed — and to ride in a police patrol car to “spread happiness.” The commander good-naturedly agreed to both, turning the exchange into a moment of laughter and goodwill.
Even when chatting with a finance officer, Majed couldn’t resist a playful comment: “You’re in charge of finance — give the employees a lot of money, God willing!”
At just eight years old, Majid — a grade 4 student from Sharjah — has already earned a reputation for his joyful spirit and kind heart. The nickname “Sheikh of Happiness” is one he gave himself the day he first wore a bisht, feeling every bit the proud Emirati leader he hopes to become.
His happiness campaign began during the last ten days of Ramadan this year, a time of generosity and compassion. Since then, it has blossomed into a heartfelt movement that has taken him to more than 40 entities — from ministries and government departments to private institutions and shopping malls — where he shares gifts, flowers, and words of encouragement.
“I’m very happy with what I’m doing,” Majid said in an interview with Gulf News. “My role model in spreading happiness is my late father, who always made sure our family lived joyfully.”
“My dream is to become the Minister of Happiness one day,” he said.
Inspired by the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Community, Majid decided to dedicate this year to spreading positivity across the country. With the help of his mother and his older brother Khalid, he began visiting community spaces, schools, and public institutions across the country.
Among his many stops was the Ministry of Education, where officials praised his compassion and enthusiasm. He also visited Sharjah Sports Club, Sharjah International Airport — greeting arriving passengers with flowers — and the Elderly Care Home run by the Department of Social Services, Sharjah University ,Al Qassimi hospital , Al Jalila hospital ,Dibba hospital and others
“They are an important part of our society,” Majid said of the senior citizens.
“I loved sitting with them, listening to their stories from the past, and learning from their wisdom.”
Majid’s cheerful face has become a familiar sight in shopping malls and public spaces across the UAE. He walks up to strangers with a flower in hand and a simple message: be kind, be happy.
“People always greet me with smiles and warm words,” he said. “That makes me want to continue even more.”
Over time, his motto has become his guiding principle:
“Make those around you happy, and you’ll be happy too.”
I still remember a moment that changed everything—when I handed a flower to an elderly man I didn’t know. His eyes filled with tears as he said, “No one has given me anything for years.” That simple gesture made me realize how powerful kindness can be, and it inspired me to keep spreading happiness wherever I go.
Behind the young boy’s efforts is a family that believes deeply in his message.
“We never hesitate to help Majid with his initiatives,” said his brother Khalid Omar. “The UAE’s wise leadership has made happiness a national priority, and Majid’s small acts reflect that vision. We all work hand in hand — citizens and residents — to make this country a place where everyone feels joy and belonging.”
Looking ahead, Majid dreams of taking his “Happiness Mission” beyond the UAE, starting with neighboring Gulf countries.
With his optimism, charm, and pure-hearted determination, the Sheikh of Happiness is proving that you don’t need to be grown-up to make a grown-up difference.
