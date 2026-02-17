Moon not sighted: Ramadan in Philippines to begin on February 19

Fasting month to start on Thursday as Moon remains unseen
Dubai: The Philippine National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has officially announced that Ramadan in the country will begin on February 19.
In a statement, the NCMF has confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted, leading to the declaration that the first day of Ramadan will fall on Thursday.
"As the national government agency tasked with providing accurate information regarding the concerns and welfare of Muslim Filipinos...hereby announces that, based on the results of the moon sighting activities conducted by the NCMF, in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Darul Ifta and various Ulama groups, as well as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Moon (Hilal) was not sighted."
The commission has also extended its greetings to Muslim Filipinos across the country, as well as those living and working in different regions.
"This sacred time reminds us that faith is strengthened through patience, compassion, and sincere devotion," said the NCMF.
It added, "May this divine promise inspire us to renew our hearts, uplift one another, and walk together in mercy, unity, and peace. Ramadhan Mubarak to all."
Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. During this time, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset and engage in prayer and reflection, following the principles and teachings of Islam.