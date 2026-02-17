GOLD/FOREX
Moon not sighted: Ramadan in Philippines to begin on February 19

Fasting month to start on Thursday as Moon remains unseen

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Ramadan in the Philippines to begin on Thursday, February 19
Dubai: The Philippine National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has officially announced that Ramadan in the country will begin on February 19.

In a statement, the NCMF has confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted, leading to the declaration that the first day of Ramadan will fall on Thursday.

"As the national government agency tasked with providing accurate information regarding the concerns and welfare of Muslim Filipinos...hereby announces that, based on the results of the moon sighting activities conducted by the NCMF, in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Darul Ifta and various Ulama groups, as well as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Moon (Hilal) was not sighted."

Message to Muslim Filipinos

The commission has also extended its greetings to Muslim Filipinos across the country, as well as those living and working in different regions. 

"This sacred time reminds us that faith is strengthened through patience, compassion, and sincere devotion," said the NCMF.

It added, "May this divine promise inspire us to renew our hearts, uplift one another, and walk together in mercy, unity, and peace. Ramadhan Mubarak to all."

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. During this time, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset and engage in prayer and reflection, following the principles and teachings of Islam.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
