Saudi hospital under investigation after family receives wrong body in shocking mix-up

Family of deceased girl shocked after being handed body of a young man
Dubai: A grieving family in Saudi Arabia was left shocked after arriving at a hospital to collect the body of their deceased daughter, only to find that it was a young man’s body instead.
The incident, which occurred at Al Rass General Hospital in Qassim, has prompted an immediate investigation ordered by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, Emir of the Qassim region. The emir directed the formation of a special committee to look into the mix-up and report its findings without delay.
Prince Faisal stressed the need for strict accountability and adherence to the highest standards of accuracy in medical and administrative procedures, particularly those involving patients’ rights and the dignity of families.
According to local reports, the hospital mistakenly handed over the girl’s body to the family of a deceased young man. The body was washed and buried before the error was discovered. When the girl’s relatives arrived to receive her body, they were horrified to find that it had been wrongly swapped.
The family immediately filed a complaint with competent authorities, leading to the emir’s swift intervention. The investigation aims to determine how the mistake occurred and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.
