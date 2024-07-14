Dubai: A young Saudi bride has lost her life in a fatal traffic accident hours before her wedding.

The accident also claimed the lives of her entire family.

The accident occurred on Saturday, involving father Bassam Al Sharari, his wife Amani Al Sharari, their son Batal, and their daughter Hams.

The family was en route to final preparations for Hams’ wedding, which was scheduled for Sunday.

The news spread quickly on the “X” platform, where users shared their condolences and expressed their grief.

Local sources, including the “Sabq” newspaper, confirmed the details of the accident.