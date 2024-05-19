Dubai: At least 14 people were killed in a bus accident in western Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to a news report.
The bus overturned between the provinces of Umluj and Al Wajh under circumstances that are yet to be determined.
It was not yet known as to how many passengers were travelling in the bus.
Eyewitnesses at the scene provided details to Al Roya correspondent, stating that the Saudi Civil Defence swiftly responded by transferring the deceased and injured to hospitals in Al Wajh and Umluj.
Also read
- Saudi Arabia distributes 1 million iftar meals in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to curb road crashes
- Saudi Arabia recognised as world’s most connected country in terms of road network: Minister Al Jasser
- Ramadan road fatalities surge by 27% in Saudi Arabia
- One child dead, 22 injured in Saudi road crashes
It has been confirmed that all the deceased were of Arab nationalities.
Authorities have not yet pinpointed the cause of the accident, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the factors leading to this tragic event.