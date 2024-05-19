Dubai: At least 14 people were killed in a bus accident in western Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to a news report.

The bus overturned between the provinces of Umluj and Al Wajh under circumstances that are yet to be determined.

It was not yet known as to how many passengers were travelling in the bus.

Eyewitnesses at the scene provided details to Al Roya correspondent, stating that the Saudi Civil Defence swiftly responded by transferring the deceased and injured to hospitals in Al Wajh and Umluj.

It has been confirmed that all the deceased were of Arab nationalities.