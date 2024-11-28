In just four weeks, Manchester City have been knocked out of the EFL Cup, suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats and dropped five out of six possible points in the Champions League.

This dismal run has seen the reigning Premier League champions lose five and draw one of their last six games - a slump no one anticipated.

It has left the Cityzens eight points behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, while Tuesday’s draw against Feyenoord dropped them to 17th in the Champions League league phase. Only the top eight teams secure a direct path to the round of 16, adding further pressure to their campaign.

With data from Opta Sports, football’s premier analytics provider, here is a selection of staggering statistics from City’s six-game winless streak, starting with their latest outing against Feyenoord.

Manchester City 3 – 3 Feyenoord (Champions League)

For the first time in his 942-game managerial career, Pep Guardiola’s team failed to win a match after leading by three goals.

City last squandered a three-goal lead across all competitions in May 1989, drawing 3–3 against Bournemouth in the second tier.

City became the first team in UEFA Champions League history to lead by three goals as late as the 75th minute and fail to win.

Manchester City 0 – 4 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

City became the first reigning top-flight champions to lose five consecutive matches in all competitions since Chelsea in March 1956.

Falling 2–0 down within 20 minutes marked the earliest City had trailed by two goals at home in the Premier League since December 2010 (19th minute vs. Everton).

After their heavy defeat to Spurs, City were knocked off the top of the Opta Power Rankings for the first time since March 2023. Inter Milan now lead the way, with Liverpool in second place and City in third.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – Manchester City 1 (Premier League)

City lost a Premier League game they had led at half-time for the first time since May 2021, also away to Brighton.

Erling Haaland experienced his first Premier League defeat in a match where he had scored, after 40 wins and six draws in his previous 46 scoring appearances.

Guardiola suffered four straight losses for the first time in his managerial career, while City endured their worst run since August 2006 under Stuart Pearce.

Sporting CP 4 – 1 Manchester City (Champions League)

This marked just the third time a Guardiola-managed team had conceded four goals in a Champions League match, following defeats to Real Madrid (April 2014, 4–0 with Bayern) and Barcelona (October 2016, 4–0 with City).

Bournemouth 2 – 1 Manchester City (Premier League)

The defeat at the Vitality Stadium ended City’s 32-game unbeaten Premier League run, which had stretched back to December 6, 2023.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson gave Bournemouth their first-ever win over the reigning champions.

City had to wait until the 80th minute for their first shot on target - a tame Haaland volley, which was easily dealt with by Mark Travers.

With Arsenal losing to Newcastle on the same day, it was just the third time since 2017/18 that the previous season’s top two had both lost on the same Premier League day.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 1 Manchester City 1 (Carabao Cup)