Dubai: Saudi Arabia has been recognised as the world’s most connected country in terms of its extensive and efficient road network, according to Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al Jasser.
Al Jasser made the announcement during the launch of the “Safe distinguished roads” campaign in Riyadh.
The campaign, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to enhancing the long road network’s efficiency and safety standards while ensuring top-tier services for road users.
Al Jasser highlighted that the kingdom made remarkable progress in reducing the rate of serious road accidents, fatalities and injuries by over 50 per cent in recent times.
Also read
- Saudi Arabia: Kaaba courtyard access restricted to Umrah pilgrims
- Saudi Arabia revokes licenses of 21 recruitment offices, suspends four for violations
- Saudi Arabia uncovers 1,200-year-old architectural patterns at Othman bin Affan Mosque
- Amazon Web Services plans to invest over $5.3 billion, launch infrastructure region in Saudi Arabia
The achievement aligns with the ambitious goals set by the United Nations to halve the rates of accident-related deaths by 2030.
The minister attributed the success to substantial investments in road quality improvements, intersection upgrades, effective management of hazardous spots, and a strong focus on safety enhancements.
The ongoing campaign has played a pivotal role in promoting the quality, safety, and user experience of Saudi Arabia’s roads, marking a significant era of advancement.
According to Al Jasser, the roads in the kingdom are experiencing a major renaissance, reflecting years of substantial investment aimed at achieving unparalleled connectivity and excellence in infrastructure.
With a road quality rating of 5.7 achieved within three years, Saudi Arabia is well on its path to attaining the highest standards of road excellence by 2030.
The minister expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing the government’s commitment to further improving the road network’s quality and ensuring the safety of all road users.