Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a new archaeological find in that kingdom that reveals 1,200-year old patterns of the Othman bin Affan Mosque.
The discovery is part of the initial phase of the Archaeology Project in Historic Jeddah, which aims to uncover the history and heritage of the region.
The studies conducted by the The Jeddah Historic District Programme (JHDP) have provided insight into the mosque’s extensive history, showcasing traditional architectural styles that include an open courtyard and a covered prayer hall, characteristic of Jeddah’s historical constructions.
Notably, the mosque has undergone restorations over the centuries, with the most recent structure dating to the 14th century AH (20th century AD), maintaining the original mihrab and spatial design for over a millennium.
Archaeological excavations have unearthed hundreds of artefacts, revealing the mosque’s enduring legacy and the various construction phases it has undergone.
Among the significant findings are the remnants of clay tiles, plaster and traditional tiles used in the mosque’s flooring.
One of the most remarkable discoveries includes the ancient water tanks found beneath the mosque, dating back around 800 years, highlighting the innovative solutions developed by the inhabitants of historic Jeddah to address water scarcity.
Additionally, the site yielded numerous archaeological materials, such as fragments of Chinese porcelain and celadon vessels, dating back several centuries, which provide valuable insights into the historical trade routes and cultural exchanges of the region.