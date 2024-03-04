Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has revoked the licenses of 21 recruitment agencies and suspended four over violations.
These agencies breached the established norms of conducting recruitment activities and providing labour services.
The primary reasons for licence withdrawals include the offices’ failure to reimburse clients, employment of illegal residents and non-compliance with the Musaned platform’s payment protocols.
Furthermore, the ministry has suspended licenses of four recruitment agencies for delays in the timely arrival of workers as per the employment contracts and for not adhering to the stipulated recruitment and service provision rules.
The ministry urged the public to report any recruitment sector violations through the Musaned hotline or its mobile application, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory compliance and service excellence.