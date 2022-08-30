Dubai: The Saudi Centre for Organ Transplant has successfully saved the lives of five patients after a Saudi man donated the organs of his 20-year-old brain-dead daughter.
The daughter’s heart, kidneys, lungs and liver were removed and given to the five patients who were suffering from an organic deficiency disease in the Kingdom.
The families of the five patients thanked the father.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday the success of a medical team in transferring the organs of a brain-dead man at Al Qunfudhah General Hospital to another patient at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.
Prior to the organ transplant, the ministry coordinated with the donor’s family.
During the operation, the ministry noted that they received help from a specialized medical team through an air evacuation, and prepared a field ambulance team to follow up the transport procedure to complete the organ transplant.
The organ transplants come in line with the goals of the centre’s organ donation programme, which was established by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have registered in the organ donation programme in order to encourage Saudi citizens and residents to follow suit so as to reduce the the list of patients on the waiting list.