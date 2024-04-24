Cairo: Heavy rains are forecast next week in the Saudi holy cities of Mecca and Medina, home to Islam’s two holiest places.

The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast heavy rainfall ranging from 50-60mm in the western part of the kingdom, mainly in Mecca and Medina, in the last week of April.

The NCM also forecast that the downpours can extend to other Saudi areas including Baha, Asir and Jizan in south-western Saudi Arabia and Tabuk in the north west.

Rainy weather is expected during the first week of May to hit northern Riyadh and the eastern part of the East Province.

The centre has advised residents of the listed areas to follow up weather forecasts and early warnings to be issued during these periods.

NCM spokesman Hussain Al Qahtani has recently said the rain amount in the Eastern Province’s town of Munifah surpassed 42mm in one hour.

The official said further rainfall in affected areas is likely to continue until the end of April, urging the public to exercise caution and follow up NCM reports due to weather fluctuations.

Last week, the Eastern Province was lashed by heavy rain prompting authorities there to suspend in-person classes. Cities in the province were hit by medium-to-torrential rains, accompanied by strong winds, poor visibility, hail showers, thunderbolts and flooding.