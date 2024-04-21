Dubai: Saudi Arabia has closed schools in several regions due to severe rainstorms that have flooded roads and swept cars away.

The National Center of Meteorology has reported that the inclement weather, featuring moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by active winds and hail, is expected to continue in the Riyadh region until Monday.

Affected areas include Riyadh, Diriyah, Huraymala extending from Dhurma to Al Quwaiiyah.

As a precautionary measure, educational institutions in Asir, Najran and other affected regions have suspended classes for Sunday.

Various universities and technical training facilities across the kingdom, including King Khalid University and Najran University, as well as several faculties of the University of Bisha have suspended classes.

The weather report also forecast light to medium rainfall in parts of the eastern regions and the eastern parts of the northern border, which could cause further disruptions due to the raised dust and winds.