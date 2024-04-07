Cairo: Drivers using highways and picnickers on beaches in Saudi Arabia have been warned of weather fluctuations during this week’s Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Spokesman for the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) Hussain Al Qahtani has advised members of the public to follow up weather reports particularly during Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

He added that the kingdom is forecast to experience weather fluctuations including strong winds, hail showers and low visibility, urging users of highways as well as picnickers in coastal areas and on heights to be vigilant.

The Saudi Civil Defence Directorate has said that a new wave of rain is expected to hit most parts of the kingdom until Thursday and called for exercising vigilance and caution.

The directorate said that Mecca and areas in the vicinity are set to be affected by medium-to-torrential rains resulting in flooding, hail showers, and dust-laden winds.

Rainy weather will also affect regions of Najran, Jizan and Al Baha in south-western Saudi Arabia, Medina in the west, the Northern Borders, the Eastern Province, Tabuk in north-western, and Al Qasim in the centre.

NCM reports have projected medium-to-heavy rainfall in Riyadh and adjacent areas.

The three-day Eid festival, during which travel rates usually peak, is expected to begin this year on Wednesday, depending on sighting the new moon.

In a safety advisory, the General Authority for Roads has stressed the importance of fastening the seat belts for the driver and other riders, observing the speed limit and avoiding the use of the mobile phone at the wheel. The car must be fitted with all safety tools.

Motorists are also urged to sleep enough before hitting the road and advised against driving in the rain. Placing children in their designated seats during the journey and is important too.