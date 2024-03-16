Saudi Arabia: Afif desert experiences rare snowfall after unexpected rain and hail

Dubai: The Afif desert, located west of Riyadh, was unexpectedly blanketed in snow following a bout of rain and hail on Friday afternoon.
The unusual weather event captivated residents and netizens alike, as videos of the snow-covered sands spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting users to share their delight and amazement at the wintry scene in an area typically known for its arid climate.
The snowfall in Afif comes amid predictions from the latest weather maps and computer simulations, suggesting that Saudi Arabia will face a new weather system starting Sunday. This system is anticipated to bring widespread rainfall to the Kingdom, along with thunderstorms, hail, and dust-stirring winds.
Widespread rainfall predicted
Meteorologists are tracking an air depression gradually making its way toward the north of the Kingdom on Sunday, setting the stage for increased cloud cover across the western and central regions. This includes the potential for rain showers, particularly in the southwestern parts up to Medina and segments of the Riyadh region.
By Monday, the influence of the upper atmospheric depression is expected to intensify in the north, while a surface low-pressure system forms over the Red Sea. This will draw in moisture-laden tropical air, resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall over vast areas, including Tabuk, the northern borders, Al Jawf, Hail, Medina, Qassim, and the northern parts of Riyadh. Accompanying thunderstorms and hail could lead to valley floods and reef runoffs.
Further rainfall is forecast to extend sporadically to Hafr Al Batin, Mecca, and the southwestern highlands, with active southwesterly winds causing dust storms in various regions, particularly the central parts of the Kingdom.
Tuesday's forecast indicates rain in the central regions and the north of the eastern region, with occasional thunderstorms. Additionally, parts of the west and north of the Kingdom may experience sporadic showers. A significant drop in temperatures across most of the Kingdom, coupled with vigorous northwesterly winds, is likely to trigger further dust storms, signalling a dramatic shift in the country’s weather pattern.