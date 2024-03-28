Cairo: In their latest alert about weather fluctuations, the Saudi civil defence authorities have warned that a five-day of rainfall is expected to affect most regions of the country, beginning Thursday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence said that Mecca and nearby areas including Taif are expected to experience medium-to-heavy rains resulting in floods, hail showers, strong and dust-laden winds.
The rainfall will impact Riyadh, the regions of Jizan, Asir, Al Baha in south-western Saudi Arabia as well as Medina, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha’il, Al Qassim and the Eastern Province.
Given these conditions, the civil defence service has advised the public to exercise caution and vigilance. They urged people to remain in safe areas and avoid places prone to flooding, such as wadis, and to refrain from swimming in open waters. It is essential for individuals to adhere to official safety instructions.
Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology had forecasted heavy rains in the Mecca region, accompanied by high-speed winds causing low visibility and thunderstorms until 10pm on Thursday.
Due to the rainy weather, education authorities in the Asir region have announced the suspension of classes for Thursday, with schooling shifting to online teaching. Similarly, Taif University has transitioned all in-person classes at its branches to online education for the day due to the same reason.
In recent months, several areas in Saudi Arabia have been affected by torrential rains, leading to the suspension of classes and a transition to online education.