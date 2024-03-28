Dubai: Dubai-based flydubai announced on Thursday the launch of services to two destinations in Saudi Arabia. This includes the resumption of flights to Al Jouf and the start of operations to Red Sea International, the airline said in a statement.

Flights to Al Jouf Airport (AJF) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) start on April 18 and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). With the addition of these two flights, flydubai has grown its network to 129 destinations in 58 countries. Moreover, the Dubai-based carrier will become the first carrier to operate the Red Sea International from the UAE.

flydubai's Saudi expansion

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to further expand our network in the GCC with the launch of flights to Al Jouf and Red Sea International. flydubai is committed to supporting the ongoing development in the economic and tourism sectors in the region and we are confident that these direct flights will further support the existing strong ties.”

Since the start of 2024, flydubai has inaugurated operations to Langkawi, Mombasa and Penang and has announced the start of flights to Basel, Riga, Sochi, Tallinn and Vilnius later this year.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent, and Africa) at flydubai, said, “flydubai becomes the first carrier to operate to Red Sea International from the UAE, offering passengers direct access to Saudi Arabia’s resorts at The Red Sea destination. This underscores our commitment to opening up underserved markets and further connecting the regions we operate to via Dubai’s aviation hub.”

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) was built to provide an easy route for guests travelling to The Red Sea. Today, two luxury resorts are open at the destination: Six Senses Southern Dunes and St. Regis Red Sea Resort. Three more resorts are on track to open this year.

Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination also includes luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B and leisure facilities.

Chief Commercial Officer of Red Sea International Airport, Michael White said, “The arrival of international travellers represents an exciting next phase in RSI’s development, following our first domestic flights touching down in September last year.”

Flight details

Flights to Al Jouf Airport (AJF) from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to AJF start from Dh8,000, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,400. Return Business Class fares from AJF to DXB start from SAR 5,000, and Economy Class Lite fares start from SAR 1,200.