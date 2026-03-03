GOLD/FOREX
UAE’s Etihad, Emirates extend flight suspensions; special repatriation flights continue

Passengers told not to go to airport unless contacted directly by airline

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
An Emirates airliner sits parked at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California on March 2, 2026, after its return flight to Dubai International Airport (DXB) was cancelled due to the war in the Middle East.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 11:59 pm UAE time on March 4, due to airspace closures across the region.

And all Etihad’s scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until UAE time on Thursday, March 5.

Both airlines have instructed passengers to not travel to the airport unless they have received a call from the airline.

The announcement comes as the war between US-Israel and Iran continues into its fourth day.

Emirates continues to operate a limited number of passenger repatriation and freighter flights on March 3 and 4.

"We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified directly by Emirates or hold a confirmed booking for these flights," said Emirates.

Etihad

Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals, Etihad said.

Passengers should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation.

The airlines said they continue to monitor the situation.

