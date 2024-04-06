Cairo: As the Eid Al Fitr holiday is approaching, road authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched an awareness campaign to promote safety and precautions against potential accidents.

The “Safe Holiday” drive was launched by the government General Authority for Roads in conjunction with a ministerial committee for traffic safety ahead of Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The three-day festival is expected to begin on Wednesday, depending on sighting the new moon. Travel rates usually peak during the holiday.

In a safety advisory, the General Authority for Roads stressed the importance of fastening the seat belts for the driver and other riders, observing the speed limit and avoiding the use of the mobile phone at the wheel. The car must also be fitted with all safety tools.

Motorists are urged to sleep enough before hitting the road and advised against driving in the rain. Placing children in their designated seats during the journey is important too.