Dubai: Abu Dhabi headquartered Response Plus Medical has acquired UK’s Prometheus Medical, in a deal that’s seen as crucial for its international expansion strategy.

Prometheus Medical was earlier a division of US-based Safeguard Medical. It will continue to operate as an independent entity within the RPM network. The company, which has operations in the UK and the Nordic markets, will be rebranded as Prometheus Medical International, while the local operations will continue as ‘Prometheus UAE’.

Response Plus Medical, which is into emergency medical services, already has a strong presence in the Gulf and India.

“The acquisition of Prometheus Medical is a natural fit in our growth journey,” said Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding. “Through this acquisition, we are not only adding new capabilities in specialised medical training but also growing exponentially across sectors and markets.”

Steven Wines will be CEO of Prometheus Medical International, with a ‘strong focus on developing the military and commercial training programs – particularly in the MENA region’. Prof. Richard Lyon will be the Chief Medical Officer and oversee specialised consultancy programs and EMS training programs.